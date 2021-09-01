RPG Developer at Momentum

Introduction
Do you have an analytical mind and the ability to innovate? Our Retail Life Insurance department is looking for a self-driven, dynamic IT professional who wants to grow their career by contributing to the development of innovative IT solutions for our life business. Myriad is Momentum’s market-leading life insurance product, providing life cover to clients in South Africa. Our Myriad product aim in partnering with our clients on their journey to success. We strive to find opportunities in every risk and ensure that current and potential clients can benefit from our innovative solutions. Part of the reason why Myriad has the unique ability to develop superior, forward-thinking products and benefits is because we make it our business to understand our clients’ varying needs.
Role Purpose
Gain an in-depth knowledge of the Administration system developed on the ISeries. Understand business requirements and ensure that these are designed and developed according to specifications within pre defined architectural guidelines.
Responsibilities and work outputs
- Design and develop systems on the iSeries
- Liaise closely with the system architect to ensure that alignment with overall system architecture is achieved.
- Understand the overall system design sufficiently well to be able to estimate the impact of new requirements.
- Develop and implement systems according to business requirements.
- Interact with IT Team members, business analysts, process owners and users to gather, interpret and understand business requirements
Competencies required
- Analytical
- Quality conscious
- Responsibility and ownership
- Willingness to learn
- Sense of urgency
- Integrity
- Proactive approach
- Share knowledge in team
- Proactive
- Flexibility
- Self-motivated
- Creative
- Time management
- Interpersonal skills
- Keep up with the latest technology development
- Teamwork
- Detail focus
- Problem analysis and assessment
Experience and Qualifications
- An IT related degree OR DIPLOMA (B Sc or B Comm.) will be preferred.
- RPG, DB2, and iSeries accreditation will be preferred
- At least 5years as an RPG Developer, preferably in the financial services industry
We’re looking for someone with
- Operating system of iSeries
- RPG/RPGLE and DB2
- Implementer
- Structured programming experience
- Financial and economic principles
- Employee benefits industry
- Risk and investment products
- System project life cycle
Desired Skills:
- RPG Developer
- Financial Services
- Structured programming
- System Project Life Cycle
- System Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development