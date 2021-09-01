RPG Developer at Momentum

Introduction

Do you have an analytical mind and the ability to innovate? Our Retail Life Insurance department is looking for a self-driven, dynamic IT professional who wants to grow their career by contributing to the development of innovative IT solutions for our life business. Myriad is Momentum’s market-leading life insurance product, providing life cover to clients in South Africa. Our Myriad product aim in partnering with our clients on their journey to success. We strive to find opportunities in every risk and ensure that current and potential clients can benefit from our innovative solutions. Part of the reason why Myriad has the unique ability to develop superior, forward-thinking products and benefits is because we make it our business to understand our clients’ varying needs.

Role Purpose

Gain an in-depth knowledge of the Administration system developed on the ISeries. Understand business requirements and ensure that these are designed and developed according to specifications within pre defined architectural guidelines.

Responsibilities and work outputs

Design and develop systems on the iSeries

Liaise closely with the system architect to ensure that alignment with overall system architecture is achieved.

Understand the overall system design sufficiently well to be able to estimate the impact of new requirements.

Develop and implement systems according to business requirements.

Interact with IT Team members, business analysts, process owners and users to gather, interpret and understand business requirements

Competencies required

Analytical

Quality conscious

Responsibility and ownership

Willingness to learn

Sense of urgency

Integrity

Proactive approach

Share knowledge in team

Proactive

Flexibility

Self-motivated

Creative

Time management

Interpersonal skills

Keep up with the latest technology development

Teamwork

Detail focus

Problem analysis and assessment

Experience and Qualifications

An IT related degree OR DIPLOMA (B Sc or B Comm.) will be preferred.

RPG, DB2, and iSeries accreditation will be preferred

At least 5years as an RPG Developer, preferably in the financial services industry

We’re looking for someone with

Operating system of iSeries

RPG/RPGLE and DB2

Implementer

Structured programming experience

Financial and economic principles

Employee benefits industry

Risk and investment products

System project life cycle

Desired Skills:

RPG Developer

Financial Services

Structured programming

System Project Life Cycle

System Design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

