Scrum Master at Talenttac

- Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors
- Ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within the scope and within budget
- Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders
- Ensure resource availability and allocation
- Develop and maintain detailed plan to track progress
- Provide timeline and budget reports to Clients
- Manage key deliverables/tasks with the internal team
- Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques
- Report and escalate to management as needed
- Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
- Perform risk management to minimize project risks
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
- Manage operational activities, including user requests and system improvements
- Manage several projects concurrently (multi-tasking)
- Provide day-to-day customer liaison and be responsible for relationship management, project management and delivery
- Manage the pipeline of multiple complex projects and workstreams, ensuring teams are working to fully agreed resource allocation levels
- Manage the delivery of change through the Agile scrum processes
- Coach the team to effectively apply Agile methodologies
- Escalate commercial issues, where appropriate, including potential business opportunities
- Prepare internal and customer reports
- Collaborate with other Project Managers, exchanging ideas, working on improvements of the process both within the immediate team and across the company
- Financial management, including project creation, time tracking and month-end processes to support the finance department
Our client is looking for a Scrum Master for two Agile Product Teams within the Customer Digital Solutions team. Supporting and contributing to the management of projects, timelines, budgets and operational tasks of theirsoftware products. The role is responsible for managing projects, task deliveries, resource planning and prioritising accordingly with the team [URL Removed] Requirements
- Matric
- Formal Tertiary Qualification
- Certified Scrum Master
- PMP/PRINCE II experience/certification is a plus
- Experienced using JIRA for Scrum and Kanban boards
- At least 8 years work experience
- At least 5 years work experience in a scrum master role
- Proven experience in project/task management
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Be well organized and understand the product development process
- Experience in the listed responsibility areas will be to your advantage
- Strong experience in a fast-paced software development environment with proven use of Agile (scrum) development and knowledge of waterfall methodologies
- Proven experience running scrum teams
- Proven experience managing project budgets
- Excellent analytical skills and attention to detail, with a desire to drive continuous improvement through the project lifecycle
- Excellent people management skills and the ability to demonstrate stakeholder management responsibilities.
- Good communication skills both written and spoken
- Ability to take on all circumstances (even unfavourable ones) and recommend plausible solution(s) to facilitate stakeholder decisions
- Ability to take a wider team view and manage accordingly
- Flexibility and the ability to respond to rapidly changing situations