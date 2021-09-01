Senior Front-End Developer with Angular – Cape Town / Remote – R700 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of SA’s most innovative tech driven Banks.

You will streamline User experience while being part of the decision-making process.

This is the perfect opportunity to gain knowledge within a financial institution with quick turnaround time.

Form part of a collaborative team and play an influential hand in delivering both concepts as well as code into the product base.

Requirements:

6+ years exp in Front End Development (you are a craftsman in your game)

You can build medium to large Single Page applications

Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code

Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript domain manipulation Techniques

Key experience with Angular 9+

Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp

Expert in any of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks (AngularJS, jQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)

You’re a creative who is a high performer, critical thinker, and problem-solver

Cloud based distributed experience a big plus

Qualifications:

BSc Degree or similar IT related courses

Reference Number for this position is RS53627 which is a permanent remote position offering a rate of R700 per hour on contact, rate negotiable on experience. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed], or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Angular 9+

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

AngularJS

jQuery

NodeJS

GruntJS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position