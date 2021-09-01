Senior Front-End Developer with Angular – Cape Town / Remote – R700 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of SA’s most innovative tech driven Banks.
You will streamline User experience while being part of the decision-making process.
This is the perfect opportunity to gain knowledge within a financial institution with quick turnaround time.
Form part of a collaborative team and play an influential hand in delivering both concepts as well as code into the product base.
Requirements:
- 6+ years exp in Front End Development (you are a craftsman in your game)
- You can build medium to large Single Page applications
- Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code
- Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript domain manipulation Techniques
- Key experience with Angular 9+
- Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp
- Expert in any of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks (AngularJS, jQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)
- You’re a creative who is a high performer, critical thinker, and problem-solver
- Cloud based distributed experience a big plus
Qualifications:
- BSc Degree or similar IT related courses
Reference Number for this position is RS53627 which is a permanent remote position offering a rate of R700 per hour on contact, rate negotiable on experience. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed], or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- Angular 9+
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- AngularJS
- jQuery
- NodeJS
- GruntJS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma