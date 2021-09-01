Senior Java Software Developer – Century City – R840k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An exciting opportunity for a Senior Software Developer is available in scenic Century City.
The team is looking for someone to join their environment and be involved in the development of their concurrent, event driven and highly scalable transaction processing platform.
It’s an opportunity to work in a space that will keep you a step ahead in the development industry and is adaptive to change even through trying times, APPLY TODAY!!
Requirements:
- Comp Sci degree and 5 years’ experience
- Java (J2SE not J2EE)
- Windows / SQL Server platform
- EFT domain knowledge
- x knowledge
- SDLC
- Testing
- Coding
- DevOps
Reference Number for this position is MK53506, which is a permanent position based in
Century City offering a permanent rate of R840k p/a negotiable on experience and ability.
Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche
Recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right
developers with the right companies in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Java
- J2SE
- J2EE
- SQL Server platform
- SDLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma