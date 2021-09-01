Senior Network and Infrastructure Administrator

Requirements:
- Relevant IT qualification
- Microsoft MCSE, MCTIP server and desktop certifications
- Other Industry certifications such as COMPTIA, A+ etc would be an advantage
- 5-10 years experience within a similar environment is essential
- Hyper V Configuration / Administration
- Microsoft Active directory and Group policy configuration
- Windows 7/8/10 Client OS Platforms
- TCP/ IP
- Microsoft Office and end user products (Office 2010 2013) and Office 365
- Microsoft DPM and general backup technology
- Microsoft System Center, specifically configuration manager and operations manager
- Layer 3 Switching. HP Procurve, Cisco
- Checkpoint firewall and firewall policy administration and planning
- Microsoft WSUS
- Mimecast Mail Archive administration
- EMC SAN and storage practical experience and knowledge.
- Microsoft server platform support
- Microsoft SQL [Phone Number Removed]; Enterprise
- Familiarity with System Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
- Microsoft Exchange Configuration and Administration
- Virtualization implementation and management (Hyper V)
- EMC SAN Technology
- General communications knowledge mobile, 3G/LTE, APN etc.
- WAN, wireless and LAN administration
- Azure Cloud Data Centre
- VOiP telephony systems
KPAs:
- Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically
- Migration and maintenance of the Company’s data centres to Azure cloud
- Maintain overall architecture model and design including DR and BCP alignment
- Maintain overall networks, WAN, LAN, VLANs, WiFi, APN, etc.
- Windows Server Platform support (HyperV)
- Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes for example but not limited to Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Softline, Microsoft, EMC, Checkpoint, CISCO etc.
- Manage Helpdesk operations
- Maintain LAN Switching Environment
- Maintaining VolP telephony solution operationally
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.