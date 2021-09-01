Senior Network and Infrastructure Administrator

Sep 1, 2021

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT qualification
  • Microsoft MCSE, MCTIP server and desktop certifications
  • Other Industry certifications such as COMPTIA, A+ etc would be an advantage
  • 5-10 years experience within a similar environment is essential
  • Hyper V Configuration / Administration
  • Microsoft Active directory and Group policy configuration
  • Windows 7/8/10 Client OS Platforms
  • TCP/ IP
  • Microsoft Office and end user products (Office 2010 2013) and Office 365
  • Microsoft DPM and general backup technology
  • Microsoft System Center, specifically configuration manager and operations manager
  • Layer 3 Switching. HP Procurve, Cisco
  • Checkpoint firewall and firewall policy administration and planning
  • Microsoft WSUS
  • Mimecast Mail Archive administration
  • EMC SAN and storage practical experience and knowledge.
  • Microsoft server platform support
  • Microsoft SQL [Phone Number Removed]; Enterprise
  • Familiarity with System Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Microsoft Exchange Configuration and Administration
  • Virtualization implementation and management (Hyper V)
  • EMC SAN Technology
  • General communications knowledge mobile, 3G/LTE, APN etc.
  • WAN, wireless and LAN administration
  • Azure Cloud Data Centre
  • VOiP telephony systems

KPAs:

  • Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically
  • Migration and maintenance of the Company’s data centres to Azure cloud
  • Maintain overall architecture model and design including DR and BCP alignment
  • Maintain overall networks, WAN, LAN, VLANs, WiFi, APN, etc.
  • Windows Server Platform support (HyperV)
  • Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes for example but not limited to Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Softline, Microsoft, EMC, Checkpoint, CISCO etc.
  • Manage Helpdesk operations
  • Maintain LAN Switching Environment
  • Maintaining VolP telephony solution operationally

