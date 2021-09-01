Senior Network and Infrastructure Administrator

Requirements:

Relevant IT qualification

Microsoft MCSE, MCTIP server and desktop certifications

Other Industry certifications such as COMPTIA, A+ etc would be an advantage

5-10 years experience within a similar environment is essential

Hyper V Configuration / Administration

Microsoft Active directory and Group policy configuration

Windows 7/8/10 Client OS Platforms

TCP/ IP

Microsoft Office and end user products (Office 2010 2013) and Office 365

Microsoft DPM and general backup technology

Microsoft System Center, specifically configuration manager and operations manager

Layer 3 Switching. HP Procurve, Cisco

Checkpoint firewall and firewall policy administration and planning

Microsoft WSUS

Mimecast Mail Archive administration

EMC SAN and storage practical experience and knowledge.

Microsoft server platform support

Microsoft SQL [Phone Number Removed]; Enterprise

Familiarity with System Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

Microsoft Exchange Configuration and Administration

Virtualization implementation and management (Hyper V)

EMC SAN Technology

General communications knowledge mobile, 3G/LTE, APN etc.

WAN, wireless and LAN administration

Azure Cloud Data Centre

VOiP telephony systems

KPAs:

Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically

Migration and maintenance of the Company’s data centres to Azure cloud

Maintain overall architecture model and design including DR and BCP alignment

Maintain overall networks, WAN, LAN, VLANs, WiFi, APN, etc.

Windows Server Platform support (HyperV)

Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes for example but not limited to Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Softline, Microsoft, EMC, Checkpoint, CISCO etc.

Manage Helpdesk operations

Maintain LAN Switching Environment

Maintaining VolP telephony solution operationally

