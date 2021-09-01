Senior Network & Infrastructure Administrator at Private

Sep 1, 2021

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensure Data Security. Maintain a robust backup strategy and management thereof. Proactive data protection.
  • Engage in focused short term projects not part of day to day maintenance as determined from time to time. Manage these projects on time and within budget.
  • Manage third party connections to and from the Company up to platform level
  • Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically.
  • Migration and maintenance of the Business data centres to Azure cloud
  • Multi-skilling of the team
  • Supervise IT technical operations
  • Provide the technical standards for the Business and alignment with IT strategy.
  • Actively participate in a current IT strategy for the Company.
  • Maintain overall architecture model and design including DR and BCP alignment
  • Maintain overall networks, WAN, LAN, VLANs, Wi-Fi, APN, etc.
  • Window’s Server Platform support (HyperV).
  • Manage upgrade and refresh programs with 3rd party service providers.
  • Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes for example but not limited to Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Softline, Microsoft, EMC, Checkpoint, CISCO etc.
  • Perform and/or delegate routine and periodic tasks such as managing backup routines, health monitoring of platforms and networks, completing daily check logs and files
  • Manage Helpdesk operations
  • Provide planning in terms of future products and solution strategies and budget input.
  • Assist users with mobile and remote communication
  • Maintain LAN Switching Environment.
  • Maintain and manage Microsoft system centre components installed at the Business.
  • Maintaining VolP telephony solution operationally.
  • Improvement and generation of the Company IT policies and processes.
  • Execute on the employment contract with the Company and at a minimum perform the tasks described in this job description.

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Competencies

  • Leadership with good communication skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure and to timelines.
  • Have strategic and big picture capability.
  • String design approach and solution thinking.
  • Methodical and analytical skills.
  • Ability to engage with senior management.
  • Troubleshooting ability.
  • Helpful and engaging personality.
  • Quality orientation and ensuring continuing improvement.
  • Mentorship of junior IT staff.
  • Microsoft Active directory and Group policy configuration.
  • Windows 7/8/10 Client OS Platforms.
  • Windows Sever 2003 – 2012 and beyond.
  • TCP/ IP.
  • Microsoft Office and end user products (Office 2010 – 2013) and Office 365
  • Microsoft DPM and general backup technology.
  • Microsoft System Center, specifically configuration manager and operations manager.
  • Layer 3 Switching. HP ProCurve, Cisco.
  • Checkpoint firewall and firewall policy administration and planning.
  • Microsoft WSUS.
  • Mimecast Mail Archive administration.
  • EMC SAN and storage practical experience and knowledge.
  • Microsoft server platform support.
  • Microsoft SQL [Phone Number Removed]; Enterprise.
  • Familiarity with System Development Lifecycle (SDLC).
  • Management of a small multi skilled technical team.
  • Traceable network and server management and support history.
  • IT Strategy and budgeting.
  • IT Operations management.
  • General knowledge of Governance and frameworks.
  • Microsoft Exchange Configuration and Administration.
  • Virtualization implementation and management (Hyper V).
  • EMC SAN Technology.
  • General knowledge of hardware.
  • General security knowledge – IT and otherwise.
  • General communications knowledge – mobile, 3G/LTE, APN etc.
  • General tools and utilities used in administration and support (Microsoft System Centre).
  • Specific network and communications monitoring and management and tools knowledge.
  • WAN, wireless and LAN administration.
  • General hardware and technology knowledge.
  • Replication configuration (Data Centre to off-site DR).
  • Azure Cloud Data Centre.
  • VoIP telephony systems.

Qualifications

  • Relevant IT qualification
  • Microsoft MCSE, MCTIP server and desktop certifications
  • Other Industry certifications such as COMPTIA, A+ etc would be an advantage
  • 5-10 years’ experience within a similar environment is essential
  • Hyper V Configuration / Administration

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Active Directory
  • Voip Telephony Systems
  • Azure Cloud
  • MCSE
  • MCTIP
  • ComptIA
  • HyperV
  • WAN
  • LAN
  • CISCO
  • MIMECASt

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

