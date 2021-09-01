Senior Network & Infrastructure Administrator at Private

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure Data Security. Maintain a robust backup strategy and management thereof. Proactive data protection.

Engage in focused short term projects not part of day to day maintenance as determined from time to time. Manage these projects on time and within budget.

Manage third party connections to and from the Company up to platform level

Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically.

Migration and maintenance of the Business data centres to Azure cloud

Multi-skilling of the team

Supervise IT technical operations

Provide the technical standards for the Business and alignment with IT strategy.

Actively participate in a current IT strategy for the Company.

Maintain overall architecture model and design including DR and BCP alignment

Maintain overall networks, WAN, LAN, VLANs, Wi-Fi, APN, etc.

Window’s Server Platform support (HyperV).

Manage upgrade and refresh programs with 3rd party service providers.

Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes for example but not limited to Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Softline, Microsoft, EMC, Checkpoint, CISCO etc.

Perform and/or delegate routine and periodic tasks such as managing backup routines, health monitoring of platforms and networks, completing daily check logs and files

Manage Helpdesk operations

Provide planning in terms of future products and solution strategies and budget input.

Assist users with mobile and remote communication

Maintain LAN Switching Environment.

Maintain and manage Microsoft system centre components installed at the Business.

Maintaining VolP telephony solution operationally.

Improvement and generation of the Company IT policies and processes.

Execute on the employment contract with the Company and at a minimum perform the tasks described in this job description.

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Competencies

Leadership with good communication skills.

Ability to work under pressure and to timelines.

Have strategic and big picture capability.

String design approach and solution thinking.

Methodical and analytical skills.

Ability to engage with senior management.

Troubleshooting ability.

Helpful and engaging personality.

Quality orientation and ensuring continuing improvement.

Mentorship of junior IT staff.

Microsoft Active directory and Group policy configuration.

Windows 7/8/10 Client OS Platforms.

Windows Sever 2003 – 2012 and beyond.

TCP/ IP.

Microsoft Office and end user products (Office 2010 – 2013) and Office 365

Microsoft DPM and general backup technology.

Microsoft System Center, specifically configuration manager and operations manager.

Layer 3 Switching. HP ProCurve, Cisco.

Checkpoint firewall and firewall policy administration and planning.

Microsoft WSUS.

Mimecast Mail Archive administration.

EMC SAN and storage practical experience and knowledge.

Microsoft server platform support.

Microsoft SQL [Phone Number Removed]; Enterprise.

Familiarity with System Development Lifecycle (SDLC).

Management of a small multi skilled technical team.

Traceable network and server management and support history.

IT Strategy and budgeting.

IT Operations management.

General knowledge of Governance and frameworks.

Microsoft Exchange Configuration and Administration.

Virtualization implementation and management (Hyper V).

EMC SAN Technology.

General knowledge of hardware.

General security knowledge – IT and otherwise.

General communications knowledge – mobile, 3G/LTE, APN etc.

General tools and utilities used in administration and support (Microsoft System Centre).

Specific network and communications monitoring and management and tools knowledge.

WAN, wireless and LAN administration.

General hardware and technology knowledge.

Replication configuration (Data Centre to off-site DR).

Azure Cloud Data Centre.

VoIP telephony systems.

Qualifications

Relevant IT qualification

Microsoft MCSE, MCTIP server and desktop certifications

Other Industry certifications such as COMPTIA, A+ etc would be an advantage

5-10 years’ experience within a similar environment is essential

Hyper V Configuration / Administration

