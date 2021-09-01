Senior Network & Infrastructure Administrator at Private

Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure Data Security. Maintain a robust backup strategy and management thereof. Proactive data protection.
- Engage in focused short term projects not part of day to day maintenance as determined from time to time. Manage these projects on time and within budget.
- Manage third party connections to and from the Company up to platform level
- Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically.
- Migration and maintenance of the Business data centres to Azure cloud
- Multi-skilling of the team
- Supervise IT technical operations
- Provide the technical standards for the Business and alignment with IT strategy.
- Actively participate in a current IT strategy for the Company.
- Maintain overall architecture model and design including DR and BCP alignment
- Maintain overall networks, WAN, LAN, VLANs, Wi-Fi, APN, etc.
- Window’s Server Platform support (HyperV).
- Manage upgrade and refresh programs with 3rd party service providers.
- Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes for example but not limited to Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Softline, Microsoft, EMC, Checkpoint, CISCO etc.
- Perform and/or delegate routine and periodic tasks such as managing backup routines, health monitoring of platforms and networks, completing daily check logs and files
- Manage Helpdesk operations
- Provide planning in terms of future products and solution strategies and budget input.
- Assist users with mobile and remote communication
- Maintain LAN Switching Environment.
- Maintain and manage Microsoft system centre components installed at the Business.
- Maintaining VolP telephony solution operationally.
- Improvement and generation of the Company IT policies and processes.
- Execute on the employment contract with the Company and at a minimum perform the tasks described in this job description.
Knowledge/Technical Skills/Competencies
- Leadership with good communication skills.
- Ability to work under pressure and to timelines.
- Have strategic and big picture capability.
- String design approach and solution thinking.
- Methodical and analytical skills.
- Ability to engage with senior management.
- Troubleshooting ability.
- Helpful and engaging personality.
- Quality orientation and ensuring continuing improvement.
- Mentorship of junior IT staff.
- Microsoft Active directory and Group policy configuration.
- Windows 7/8/10 Client OS Platforms.
- Windows Sever 2003 – 2012 and beyond.
- TCP/ IP.
- Microsoft Office and end user products (Office 2010 – 2013) and Office 365
- Microsoft DPM and general backup technology.
- Microsoft System Center, specifically configuration manager and operations manager.
- Layer 3 Switching. HP ProCurve, Cisco.
- Checkpoint firewall and firewall policy administration and planning.
- Microsoft WSUS.
- Mimecast Mail Archive administration.
- EMC SAN and storage practical experience and knowledge.
- Microsoft server platform support.
- Microsoft SQL [Phone Number Removed]; Enterprise.
- Familiarity with System Development Lifecycle (SDLC).
- Management of a small multi skilled technical team.
- Traceable network and server management and support history.
- IT Strategy and budgeting.
- IT Operations management.
- General knowledge of Governance and frameworks.
- Microsoft Exchange Configuration and Administration.
- Virtualization implementation and management (Hyper V).
- EMC SAN Technology.
- General knowledge of hardware.
- General security knowledge – IT and otherwise.
- General communications knowledge – mobile, 3G/LTE, APN etc.
- General tools and utilities used in administration and support (Microsoft System Centre).
- Specific network and communications monitoring and management and tools knowledge.
- WAN, wireless and LAN administration.
- General hardware and technology knowledge.
- Replication configuration (Data Centre to off-site DR).
- Azure Cloud Data Centre.
- VoIP telephony systems.
Qualifications
- Relevant IT qualification
- Microsoft MCSE, MCTIP server and desktop certifications
- Other Industry certifications such as COMPTIA, A+ etc would be an advantage
- 5-10 years’ experience within a similar environment is essential
- Hyper V Configuration / Administration
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Active Directory
- Voip Telephony Systems
- Azure Cloud
- MCSE
- MCTIP
- ComptIA
- HyperV
- WAN
- LAN
- CISCO
- MIMECASt
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Duties and Responsibilities
– Ensure Data Security. Maintain a robust backup strategy and management thereof. Proactive data protection.
– Engage in focused short term projects not part of day to day maintenance as determined from time to time. Manage these projects on time and within budget.
– Manage third party connections to and from the Company up to platform level
– Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically.
– Migration and maintenance of the Business data centres to Azure cloud
– Multi-skilling of the team
– Supervise IT technical operations
– Provide the technical standards for the Business and alignment with IT strategy.
– Actively participate in a current IT strategy for the Company.
– Maintain overall architecture model and design including DR and BCP alignment
– Maintain overall networks, WAN, LAN, VLANs, Wi-Fi, APN, etc.
– Window’s Server Platform support (HyperV).
– Manage upgrade and refresh programs with 3rd party service providers.
– Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes for example but not limited to Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Softline, Microsoft, EMC, Checkpoint, CISCO etc.
– Perform and/or delegate routine and periodic tasks such as managing backup routines, health monitoring of platforms and networks, completing daily check logs and files
– Manage Helpdesk operations
– Provide planning in terms of future products and solution strategies and budget input.
– Assist users with mobile and remote communication
– Maintain LAN Switching Environment.
– Maintain and manage Microsoft system centre components installed at the Business.
– Maintaining VolP telephony solution operationally.
– Improvement and generation of the Company IT policies and processes.
– Execute on the employment contract with the Company and at a minimum perform the tasks described in this job description.
Knowledge/Technical Skills/Competencies
– Leadership with good communication skills.
– Ability to work under pressure and to timelines.
– Have strategic and big picture capability.
– String design approach and solution thinking.
– Methodical and analytical skills.
– Ability to engage with senior management.
– Troubleshooting ability.
– Helpful and engaging personality.
– Quality orientation and ensuring continuing improvement.
– Mentorship of junior IT staff.
– Microsoft Active directory and Group policy configuration.
– Windows 7/8/10 Client OS Platforms.
– Windows Sever 2003 – 2012 and beyond.
– TCP/ IP.
– Microsoft Office and end user products (Office 2010 – 2013) and Office 365
– Microsoft DPM and general backup technology.
– Microsoft System Center, specifically configuration manager and operations manager.
– Layer 3 Switching. HP ProCurve, Cisco.
– Checkpoint firewall and firewall policy administration and planning.
– Microsoft WSUS.
– Mimecast Mail Archive administration.
– EMC SAN and storage practical experience and knowledge.
– Microsoft server platform support.
– Microsoft SQL [Phone Number Removed]; Enterprise.
– Familiarity with System Development Lifecycle (SDLC).
– Management of a small multi skilled technical team.
– Traceable network and server management and support history.
– IT Strategy and budgeting.
– IT Operations management.
– General knowledge of Governance and frameworks.
– Microsoft Exchange Configuration and Administration.
– Virtualization implementation and management (Hyper V).
– EMC SAN Technology.
– General knowledge of hardware.
– General security knowledge – IT and otherwise.
– General communications knowledge – mobile, 3G/LTE, APN etc.
– General tools and utilities used in administration and support (Microsoft System Centre).
– Specific network and communications monitoring and management and tools knowledge.
– WAN, wireless and LAN administration.
– General hardware and technology knowledge.
– Replication configuration (Data Centre to off-site DR).
– Azure Cloud Data Centre.
– VoIP telephony systems.
Qualifications
– Relevant IT qualification
– Microsoft MCSE, MCTIP server and desktop certifications
– Other Industry certifications such as COMPTIA, A+ etc would be an advantage
– 5-10 years’ experience within a similar environment is essential
– Hyper V Configuration / Administration