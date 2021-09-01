Senior Software Developer
Joburg based
senior level position
permanent role
Our client is seeking to appoint an innovative, deadline driven Senior Software Developer. Candidates applying need to have obtained a Degree in IT Software Development and have strong communication, leadership and technical skills.
- A recognized expert in specific areas related to software development.
- Must understand and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation) and associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.).
- Highly experienced in OO principles and techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.
- Highly experienced in C#, .NET, Webservices.
- Experienced with frontend development with Razor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery.
- Experience writing complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2016 or above.
- Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.
- Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
- Experience with web development is advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- kendo
- telerik
- C#
- .Net
- AJAX
- HTML
- jQuery
- MS SQL
- SNV/TFS
- MVC Framework
- ASP.NET
- Razor
- OO Principles
- JavaScript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree