Senior Software Developer

Joburg based

senior level position

permanent role

Our client is seeking to appoint an innovative, deadline driven Senior Software Developer. Candidates applying need to have obtained a Degree in IT Software Development and have strong communication, leadership and technical skills.

A recognized expert in specific areas related to software development.

Must understand and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation) and associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.).

Highly experienced in OO principles and techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.

Highly experienced in C#, .NET, Webservices.

Experienced with frontend development with Razor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery.

Experience writing complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2016 or above.

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.

Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

Experience with web development is advantageous.

Desired Skills:

kendo

telerik

C#

.Net

AJAX

HTML

jQuery

MS SQL

SNV/TFS

MVC Framework

ASP.NET

Razor

OO Principles

JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

