Our client in the print and media industry seeks to employ a Senior Web Developer. The selected candidate would be responsible for to curating and maintaining the company’s websites using scripting languages.
Please see the below requirements:
-
Qualifications:
A bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science or a similar field
-
Technical skills:
-
6 years minimum web development experience
- Development exposure to the following: C#, Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Docker, Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes, API
- CI/CD, Automation, Google Analytics, Linux Server administration, SEO and subscription modelled business
- Agile development principles
- UX design
- GIT
Responsibilities:
- Supervising a team of highly skilled developers and managing departmental processes.
- Managing complex, simultaneous system development projects from design to release.
- Understanding and contributing to technical solutions from design to code level.
- Working closely with development project managers and business analysts to produce accurate delivery estimates and manage the transition from analysis to design and delivery.
- Providing regular progress updates to development project managers and other stakeholders.
- Defining project delivery phases including activities, sub-activities and milestones, and documenting these as the basis for the project event log, issues and risk log, and subsequent reporting.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Python
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
- Docker
- Google Cloud Platform
- Kubernetes
- API
- CI/CD
- Automation
- Google Analytics
- Linux Server administration
- SEO and subscription modelled business
- UX
- git
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree