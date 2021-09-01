Senior Web Developer

Sep 1, 2021

Our client in the print and media industry seeks to employ a Senior Web Developer. The selected candidate would be responsible for to curating and maintaining the company’s websites using scripting languages.
Please see the below requirements:

  1. Qualifications:
    A bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science or a similar field

  2. Technical skills:

  3. 6 years minimum web development experience

  4. Development exposure to the following: C#, Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Docker, Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes, API
  5. CI/CD, Automation, Google Analytics, Linux Server administration, SEO and subscription modelled business
  6. Agile development principles
  7. UX design
  8. GIT

Responsibilities:

  • Supervising a team of highly skilled developers and managing departmental processes.
  • Managing complex, simultaneous system development projects from design to release.
  • Understanding and contributing to technical solutions from design to code level.
  • Working closely with development project managers and business analysts to produce accurate delivery estimates and manage the transition from analysis to design and delivery.
  • Providing regular progress updates to development project managers and other stakeholders.
  • Defining project delivery phases including activities, sub-activities and milestones, and documenting these as the basis for the project event log, issues and risk log, and subsequent reporting.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Python
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Docker
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Kubernetes
  • API
  • CI/CD
  • Automation
  • Google Analytics
  • Linux Server administration
  • SEO and subscription modelled business
  • UX
  • git

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

