Senior Web Developer

Our client in the print and media industry seeks to employ a Senior Web Developer. The selected candidate would be responsible for to curating and maintaining the company’s websites using scripting languages.

Please see the below requirements:

Qualifications:

A bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science or a similar field Technical skills: 6 years minimum web development experience Development exposure to the following: C#, Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Docker, Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes, API CI/CD, Automation, Google Analytics, Linux Server administration, SEO and subscription modelled business Agile development principles UX design GIT

Responsibilities:

Supervising a team of highly skilled developers and managing departmental processes.

Managing complex, simultaneous system development projects from design to release.

Understanding and contributing to technical solutions from design to code level.

Working closely with development project managers and business analysts to produce accurate delivery estimates and manage the transition from analysis to design and delivery.

Providing regular progress updates to development project managers and other stakeholders.

Defining project delivery phases including activities, sub-activities and milestones, and documenting these as the basis for the project event log, issues and risk log, and subsequent reporting.

Desired Skills:

C#

Python

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

Docker

Google Cloud Platform

Kubernetes

API

CI/CD

Automation

Google Analytics

Linux Server administration

SEO and subscription modelled business

UX

git

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

