Solution Architect â€“ Networks

Qualifications:

CompTIA A+, at least CCNP Enterprise or similar network certification

Experience:

10+ years Working experience within the IT industry.

5+ Full experience and knowledge about the OSI Layer.

5+ Experience with IT projects from a network and infrastructure architecture and design perspective (SDLC).

5+ Experience in solution architectures, network analysis and design methodologies.

3+ years Proven experience with network design in a cloud environment (AWS/Azure/Google) as well as on-premises.

3+ years Experience in implementing and using EA tools and EA meta-model definition (ARIS Preferable/ or Sparx Enterprise Architect)

2+ years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes and the information and data requirements of these processes.

Job objectives:

Define and continuously improve the network architecture framework and modeling standards.

Define a structured network architecture approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the enterprise.

Identify, define, and communicate standards, guidelines, formats, meta-models, policies, best practices, and governance practices for network architectures and designs.

Ensure that the network architecture approach integrates into the methodologies and processes of the rest of the Enterprise Architecture team.

Stay abreast of best practices and / or new developments in network architecture and related disciplines and drive adoption as deemed appropriate.

Define and create solution level network architecture models that enable specific network and infrastructure requirements.

Analyze the inputs and outputs of requirements and create related network architectures and designs for the baseline (as is) and target (to be) solution architectures.

Define network architecture governance processes and quality compliance criteria.

Perform quality assurance checks on network architectures and designs and enforce quality compliance criteria to set policies and standards.

Perform quality checks on existing network architectures and designs to identify potential business risks areas and make re-engineering recommendations.

Ensure network security conforms to Information Security Governance policies and standards.

Provide expert network guidance, ensure solution architectures and designs are in line with the network technology standards and conduct architecture and design reviews as part of the Architecture Review Committee.

Define and develop the overall network architecture landscape in partnership with the Domain Architect, network operations team and other solution architects.

Review proposed solution architectures ensuring alignment with architecture principles, the architecture framework, cloud reference architectures, set technology standards and identify critical gaps, and recommend improvements.

Give guidance and advice to peers in respect to network solution designs ensuring the designs conform to industry best practices and standards.

Contribute to solution architecture and design standards and SDLC governance requirements.

Define a framework for Solution Architecture and develop the policies and procedures and templates to guide and govern the Solution Architecture processes.

Develop and maintain solution architecture principles and quality compliance criteria to guide technology decisions.

Develop and set solution modeling standards and guidelines.

Define a set of metrics to measure and report on the performance of the various solution architecture processes.

Knowledge & Skills:

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and logical skills with attention to detail.

Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills.

Delivery of compelling presentations to all levels of stakeholders and excellent communication and relationship building skills.

Excellent organization and facilitation skills.

Develop of proposals and marketing materials and excellent written communication & presentation skills.

Strong conflict management skills.

