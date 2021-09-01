Web Developer x 2 (Partially remote working) at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, an international ERP and Software Solutions company, seeks to employ 2 junior web developers at their branch in Centurion.

You will be resident in the Pretoria/Johannesburg region and must have your own reliable transport to travel to customer sites and offices ar short notice. In addition, you will have suitable facilities to be able to work remotely for a large portion of the time (work space, WIFI, etc).

You must have a relevant Tertiary qualification, coupled with 2-3 years experience in the following:

ASP.Net with MVC Pattern

WEB API Core REST Services

JavaScript,

HTML 5

CSS

C#.NET

SQL Server and Transact SQL

TypeScript

Angular (highly advantageous

This role is at a junior to mid-career level and we cannot consider very senior or graduate candidates

Due to the high volumes of applications received daily, we are regrettably unable to correspond with all applicants personally. Therefore, only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted and should you not receive any correspondence from us within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position