Analyst: Franchise at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To support the Head: Franchising, Franchise Specialist and Franchise Dealmaker through the collection, compilation and capturing of all relative franchise information.
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 2 years’ experience in the field of credit, credit applications, credit risk and portfolio assessment in a banking environment.
- Achieving objectives through stakeholder liaison.
- Oversight and completion of administrative processes involving multiple parties.
- Performing credit analytics to inform credit decisioning.
- Working with terms and deals for credit in a business context.
Ideal:
- Experience in a franchising environment.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Business Analysis
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Honours Degree in Commerce or Business Analysis
Knowledge
Minimum:
- General administration and information coordination and tracking methods
- Client and people relationship management techniques
- Analysis principles, methods, tools
- Interpretation of financial analytics
Ideal:
- Understanding of the franchise market
- Understanding of business client business and financing needs
- Sales principles, methodologies, tools and processes
Skills
- Communications Skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Must have access to transport (personal/public)