Analyst: Franchise at Capitec

Sep 2, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To support the Head: Franchising, Franchise Specialist and Franchise Dealmaker through the collection, compilation and capturing of all relative franchise information.

Experience

Minimum:

  • At least 2 years’ experience in the field of credit, credit applications, credit risk and portfolio assessment in a banking environment.
  • Achieving objectives through stakeholder liaison.
  • Oversight and completion of administrative processes involving multiple parties.
  • Performing credit analytics to inform credit decisioning.
  • Working with terms and deals for credit in a business context.

Ideal:

  • Experience in a franchising environment.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Honours Degree in Commerce or Business Analysis

Knowledge

Minimum:

  • General administration and information coordination and tracking methods
  • Client and people relationship management techniques
  • Analysis principles, methods, tools
  • Interpretation of financial analytics

Ideal:

  • Understanding of the franchise market
  • Understanding of business client business and financing needs
  • Sales principles, methodologies, tools and processes

Skills

  • Communications Skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Must have access to transport (personal/public)

Learn more/Apply for this position