Appian Developer at Reverside

Junior Appian Developer in Johannesburg

We are looking forJunior Appian DeveloperProfessionals with 1-2years solid development experience in Application Developmentand a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job Brief:

We’re looking for a Junior Appian Developer who will be responsible for the maintenance and enhancement of the current Appian implementation in the company.

Responsibilities:

In this role you will work as a key member of the Application Development Team to deliver various solutions.

Development of rich applications using SAIL (Self Assembling Interface Layer) Interface.

Design and development of process models, UI screen designs (Tempo forms), Rules, Appian Records and Reports, Data Management, Document management, expression rules.

Provide support for production issues.

Adhere to Change and Problem Management processes.

Support Dev, QA, Pre-Prod and Live environments.

Manage assigned tasks and provide feedback to the project manager and project team as required.

Qualifications and Experience:

IT Related Degree or Diploma

MSSQL Server database development

Experience in BPM specific applications in alignment withkey business needs and requirements using Appian BPM

Experience working with N-tier and multi-threadedapplications

Excellent problem solving and analytical skills

Agile development experience would be advantageous

Expertise in Appian Business Process Module Suites17.X, 16.X

Experience in full life cycle of the business processdevelopment starting from requirement analysis, proof-of concept, design, development, implementation, testingand maintenance.

Working experience in Appian application deployment.

Working experience in Appian including creatingworkflows, CDTs, Interfaces, SAIL Components, Recordsand Reports

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Creative mind with a passion for innovation

Strategic thinking, analytical and problem-solving skills

Proven ability and desire to drive results, multi-task andprioritize

Strong business acumen

Attention to detail

Conflict management

Time Management

Meticulous

Ability to use own initiative and be proactive

Must be able to work in a team environment

Must be able to interact well with colleagues andmanagement

