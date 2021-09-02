Appian Developer at Reverside

Sep 2, 2021

Junior Appian Developer in Johannesburg

We are looking forJunior Appian DeveloperProfessionals with 1-2years solid development experience in Application Developmentand a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job Brief:
We’re looking for a Junior Appian Developer who will be responsible for the maintenance and enhancement of the current Appian implementation in the company.
Responsibilities:

  • In this role you will work as a key member of the Application Development Team to deliver various solutions.

  • Development of rich applications using SAIL (Self Assembling Interface Layer) Interface.

  • Design and development of process models, UI screen designs (Tempo forms), Rules, Appian Records and Reports, Data Management, Document management, expression rules.

  • Provide support for production issues.

  • Adhere to Change and Problem Management processes.

  • Support Dev, QA, Pre-Prod and Live environments.

  • Manage assigned tasks and provide feedback to the project manager and project team as required.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • IT Related Degree or Diploma

  • MSSQL Server database development

  • Experience in BPM specific applications in alignment withkey business needs and requirements using Appian BPM

  • Experience working with N-tier and multi-threadedapplications

  • Excellent problem solving and analytical skills

  • Agile development experience would be advantageous

  • Expertise in Appian Business Process Module Suites17.X, 16.X

  • Experience in full life cycle of the business processdevelopment starting from requirement analysis, proof-of concept, design, development, implementation, testingand maintenance.

  • Working experience in Appian application deployment.

  • Working experience in Appian including creatingworkflows, CDTs, Interfaces, SAIL Components, Recordsand Reports

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

  • Creative mind with a passion for innovation

  • Strategic thinking, analytical and problem-solving skills

  • Proven ability and desire to drive results, multi-task andprioritize

  • Strong business acumen

  • Attention to detail

  • Conflict management

  • Time Management

  • Meticulous

  • Ability to use own initiative and be proactive

  • Must be able to work in a team environment

  • Must be able to interact well with colleagues andmanagement

Learn more/Apply for this position