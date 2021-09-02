Appian Developer at Reverside

Senior Appian Developer in Johannesburg
We are looking forSenior Appian DeveloperProfessionals with 4+ years solid development experience in Application Developmentand a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Job Brief:
We’re looking for a Senior Appian Developer who will be responsible for the maintenance and enhancement of the current Appian implementation in the company.
Responsibilities:
- In this role you will work as a key member of the Application Development Team to deliver various solutions.
- Development of rich applications using SAIL (Self Assembling Interface Layer) Interface.
- Design and development of process models, UI screen designs (Tempo forms), Rules, , Appian Records and Reports, Data Management, Document management, expression rules.
- Provide support for production issues.
- Adhere to Change and Problem Management processes.
- Support Dev, QA, Pre-Prod and Live environments.
- Manage assigned tasks and provide feedback to the project manager and project team as required.
Qualifications and Experience:
- IT Related Degree or Diploma
- MSSQL Server database development
- Experience in BPM specific applications in alignment withkey business needs and requirements using Appian BPM
- Experience working with N-tier and multi-threadedapplications
- Excellent problem solving and analytical skills
- Agile development experience would be advantageous
- Expertise in Appian Business Process Module Suites17.X, 16.X
- Experience in full life cycle of the business processdevelopment starting from requirement analysis, proof-ofconcept, design, development, implementation, testingand maintenance.
- Working experience in Appian application deployment.
- Working experience in Appian including creatingworkflows, CDTs, Interfaces, SAIL Components, Recordsand Reports
Knowledge,Skills and Abilities:
- Creative mind with a passion for innovation
- Strategic thinking, analytical and problem solving skills
- Proven ability and desire to drive results, multi-task andprioritize
- Strong business acumen
- Attention to detail
- Conflict management
- Time Management
- Meticulous
- Ability to use own initiative and be proactive
- Must be able to work in a team environment
- Must be able to interact well with colleagues andmanagement
- Must be able to successfully adapt to changing demandsand conditions
- Must be delivery-orientated and focused.