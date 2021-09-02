C# / API (REST) Developer (contract) TB at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with an SA ID number may apply. Corporate Company is recruiting a C#/API (REST) Developer with 8 to 10 years experience for a long-term renewable contract to work on a rotation basis between their Rosebank office and remotely from home. E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]

The C# API Developer will code, test, and debug, and support C# .Net applications.

Evaluate business requirements, determine system requirements and propose technical and procedural solutions to address them.

Develop solutions according to design specifications that are thorough, accurate, and conform to development standards.

Create product and technical documentation for internal and external use.

Perform unit testing and documents test activities/results to ensure error-free execution.

Provide support and maintenance for applications.

Minimum RequirementsRequirements:

Matric plus IT Degree/Diploma

Minimum of 8 to 10 years soldi development experience as a C#/API Developer with REST experience.

Technical skills and experience required:

C#

.NET

API

REST

Experience using SQL databases such as MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server.

Familiar with version control systems SVN/GIT.

Analysis and troubleshooting skills.

Use new programming concepts, tools, and methodologies.

Translate business requirements into technical details.

Collaborate successfully and develop productive working relationships with other members of the development team.

Demonstrated proficiency developing framework-based software.

Software performance tuning techniques and test coverage.

Learn more/Apply for this position