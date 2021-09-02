C# / API (REST) Developer (contract) TB at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with an SA ID number may apply. Corporate Company is recruiting a C#/API (REST) Developer with 8 to 10 years experience for a long-term renewable contract to work on a rotation basis between their Rosebank office and remotely from home. E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]
- The C# API Developer will code, test, and debug, and support C# .Net applications.
- Evaluate business requirements, determine system requirements and propose technical and procedural solutions to address them.
- Develop solutions according to design specifications that are thorough, accurate, and conform to development standards.
- Create product and technical documentation for internal and external use.
- Perform unit testing and documents test activities/results to ensure error-free execution.
- Provide support and maintenance for applications.
- Matric plus IT Degree/Diploma
- Minimum of 8 to 10 years soldi development experience as a C#/API Developer with REST experience.
Technical skills and experience required:
- C#
- .NET
- API
- REST
- Experience using SQL databases such as MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server.
- Familiar with version control systems SVN/GIT.
- Analysis and troubleshooting skills.
- Use new programming concepts, tools, and methodologies.
- Translate business requirements into technical details.
- Collaborate successfully and develop productive working relationships with other members of the development team.
- Demonstrated proficiency developing framework-based software.
- Software performance tuning techniques and test coverage.