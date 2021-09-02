C# / API (REST) Developer (contract) TB at Mediro ICT

Sep 2, 2021

Long-term contract. Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with an SA ID number may apply. Corporate Company is recruiting a C#/API (REST) Developer with 8 to 10 years experience for a long-term renewable contract to work on a rotation basis between their Rosebank office and remotely from home. E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]

  • The C# API Developer will code, test, and debug, and support C# .Net applications.
  • Evaluate business requirements, determine system requirements and propose technical and procedural solutions to address them.
  • Develop solutions according to design specifications that are thorough, accurate, and conform to development standards.
  • Create product and technical documentation for internal and external use.
  • Perform unit testing and documents test activities/results to ensure error-free execution.
  • Provide support and maintenance for applications.

Minimum RequirementsRequirements:

  • Matric plus IT Degree/Diploma
  • Minimum of 8 to 10 years soldi development experience as a C#/API Developer with REST experience.

Technical skills and experience required:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • API
  • REST
  • Experience using SQL databases such as MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server.
  • Familiar with version control systems SVN/GIT.
  • Analysis and troubleshooting skills.
  • Use new programming concepts, tools, and methodologies.
  • Translate business requirements into technical details.
  • Collaborate successfully and develop productive working relationships with other members of the development team.
  • Demonstrated proficiency developing framework-based software.
  • Software performance tuning techniques and test coverage.

