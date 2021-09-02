Core Group gets exclusive SA distribution of iRobot

Core Group has announced that iRobot’s line of consumer robots is now available in South Africa.

The iRobot range of robots has been made available in the country through an exclusive distribution agreement with Core Group, which represents Apple, Nintendo and Fitbit.

“Since its inception 25 years ago, Core Group’s mandate has been to search for and represent only the top brands in specific categories. With 30 years of robotics expertise and innovation, iRobot has a proven track record of delivering products that make consumers’ lives easier,” says Core Group’s spokesperson for iRobot South Africa.

“Over the past year, South Africa has seen dramatic growth in the robotic cleaning category. The launch of iRobot in the country will enable South Africans to enjoy the many benefits robotic cleaners provide, letting them focus on what’s most important to them,” says Core Group.

Stefan Bernard, GM: EMEA at iRobot, says: “We are delighted to bring the iRobot brand to South Africa. Working together with Core Group, our exclusive distributor in South Africa, we look forward to establishing the brand and delighting consumers with our leading range of Roomba robot vacuums and Braava robot mops.”

iRobot’s Roomba robot vacuums and Braava robot mops help individuals and families keep their floors clean while freeing them to spend time doing the other things in their lives that they need or want to do. With over 30 million robots sold worldwide, iRobot has deep technology expertise that it leverages to deliver greater customer experiences.