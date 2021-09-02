Data Analyst – Markham – Cape Town at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

Data Analyst

Cape Town

Permanent

The opportunity:

Be inspired to work for the leading men’s Fashion Brand in SA!

Markham always attracts talented people who are youthful, confident, current and connected, and most importantly enjoy a fun working environment plus great culture.

We are looking for a dynamic, creative and energetic Data Analyst to join our Planning team. Have you got what it takes?

TFG’s mission is to be the leading fashion lifestyle retailer in Africa whilst growing its international footprint by providing innovative products, creative customer experiences and by leveraging its portfolio of diverse brands to differentiate its offering.

Responsibilities:

Work with stakeholders throughout the organization to identify opportunities for leveraging company data to drive business solutions.

Mine and analyze data from company databases to drive optimization and improvement of product development opportunities, inbound logistics and business strategies.

Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques.

Develop custom data models and algorithms to apply to data sets.

Use predictive modelling to increase and optimize customer experiences, revenue generation, and other business outcomes.

Develop a testing framework and test model quality.

Coordinate with different functional teams to implement problem solving models and monitor outcomes.

Develop processes and tools to monitor and analyze model performance and data accuracy.

Requirements:

Strong problem-solving skills with an emphasis on product development.

Experience using statistical computer languages (SQL etc) to manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets.

Experience working with data architectures.

Knowledge of statistical techniques and concepts (regression, properties of distributions, statistical tests and proper usage, etc.) and experience with applications.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills for coordinating across teams.

A drive to learn and master new technologies and techniques.

We’re looking for someone with 3- 5 years of experience manipulating data sets and building statistical models and KPI dashboards , has a relevant Tertiary Qualification in Statistics, Information systems, Computer Science or another quantitative field, and is familiar with the following software/tools:

Knowledge and experience with coding languages

Knowledge and experience in statistical and data mining techniques

Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages: for example SQL.

Experience creating and using algorithms and statistics: regression, simulation, scenario analysis, modeling, clustering, decision trees, etc.

Experience analyzing data from 3rd party providers.

Experience with distributed data/computing tools: Map/Reduce, Hadoop, Tableau, Spark, Gurobi, MySQL, etc.

Experience visualizing/presenting data for stakeholders using: Periscope, Business Objects, D3, ggplot, Tableau, Power BI, etc.

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

