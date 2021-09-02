DevOps Engineer (AWS/Azure) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:THE technical expertise of a critical thinking and solutions-driven DevOps Engineer is sought by a cutting-edge Communication Solutions Platform. Your core role will be to work with Developers to facilitate better coordination among operations, development, and testing functions by automating and streamlining the integration and deployment processes. Short-term expectations will be to understand and maintain the private datacenter environment while the medium-term focus of the job will be to utilise Kubernetes and orchestration to implement the current and future requirements in a sustainable, scalable and maintainable way. You will require a BSc. Degree in Information Technology/Computer Science or related discipline; professional certifications, proven experience as a System Administrator, DevOps, Network Administrator or similar role, experience in software code testing and deployment, able to create scripts in Bash, Python, NodeJS & be skilled in AWS, Azure, NGINX, Docker, Linux (Ubuntu Server), Container Orchestration, Networking, SFTP, SSH Setup and be familiar with various operating systems and platforms. Remote work on [URL Removed] and Electronics

Learn and maintain current application deployment architecture based on Docker Containers in the private datacentre and Azure App Services – Hyper-V hosts Ubuntu 18.04 VMs Docker Containers Private LANs NGINX routing AWS Route DNS

Setup, maintain and monitor multiple Atlas Mongo Database clusters and servers.

Setup, maintain and monitor Azure App Services.

Learn, evaluate and maintain the private datacentre Mongo Database cluster in order to prepare for migration to Atlas.

Maintain the current inter datacentre VPN connections in the private datacentres (CPT – JHB).

Learn, evaluate and maintain the private datacentre PostgreSQL Servers in order to prepare for migration to Azure Postgres.

Setup, maintain and monitor secondary PostgreSQL servers on Azure.

Learn, maintain and improve all relevant backup strategies for Databases in private datacentre and Atlas / Azure.

Maintain and expand current application and endpoint monitoring tools.

Design and build container orchestration cluster(s) on Azure with the aim of migrating the current container application architecture to the relevant clusters.

Build and maintain application availability and versioning management.

Use security standards and best practices to carry out monitoring of security, vulnerability assessments, security testing and system protection.

Administer user access and permission across the hosted environment.

Customer and Personal Service (relations)

Gather data pertaining to customer needs, and use the information to identify, predict, interpret, and evaluate system and network requirements.

Coordinate with vendors and with company personnel to facilitate purchases.

Engineering and Technology

Research new technologies by attending seminars, reading trade articles, or taking classes, and implement or recommend the implementation of new technologies.

Team and Collaboration

Contribute to the team by working together with Developers on specific systems & processes, as well as best development practices, processes, and technologies.

Continually strive to improve personal and team productivity through contributing improvements to processes and systems.

Always communicate in a professional manner.

Drive department operational excellence.

Customer centricity.

Ensure that company culture, processes and procedures are adhered to by all employees.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

BSc. Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or a related discipline; professional certifications.

Experience/Skills

Proven experience as a System Administrator, DevOps, Network Administrator or similar role.

A firm knowledge of various Computer Programming languages.

Must understand the basics of software development languages and be familiar with the development tools used to create new code or update the existing app.

Experience in software code testing and deployment

A thorough knowledge of software development through automation tools.

A firm grounding in the Agile methodology of Project Management

Able to work in a private or a public cloud set-up with ease and deploy the necessary infrastructure and virtualization.

Able to deploy the acquired knowledge of the IT network and storage concepts.

Ability to connect to technical and business goals.

Experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN) and patch management.

Knowledge of system security (e.g., intrusion detection systems) and data backup/recovery.

Ability to create scripts in Bash, Python, NodeJS.

Linux (Ubuntu Server).

Containers.

Container Orchestration.

Networking.

SFTP, SSH Setup.

Familiarity with various operating systems and platforms.

Advantageous

A thorough knowledge of IT Operations and Sysadmin roles in order to strategise the entire integration and deployment process.

Hyper-V, Windows Server.

ATTRIBUTES:

Interaction with computers.

Problem solver.

Keeps abreast of the latest developments and uses relevant knowledge.

Information Gathering.

Organised, plans and prioritises work.

Processes information.

Interprets the meaning of information for others.

Analyses data or information.

