Education notebook sales surge

Volume sales of education notebooks through Western Europe’s largest distributors increased by +38% year-on-year in Q2 2021 as demand from institutions and households remained high, according to the latest data published by Context.

“The rise in sales of notebooks targeted at education was lower than in previous quarters, during which a number of significant institutional deals were completed,” says Marie-Christine Pygott, senior analyst at Context. “Despite this slower growth, the volume sold to commercial channels was still up by +53% and that to retailers and consumer etailers by +20%.”

The market for mobile devices for education was already growing in 2019-20, but demand from institutions surged in response to the pandemic – as did that from individual consumers.

“The sector will continue to provide significant sales opportunities for OEMs and the channel for the remainder of the year, although growth is likely to be slower than at the height of the pandemic,” says Pygott.

The UK – the largest market for distributor sales of education notebooks – posted a small rise (+3% year-on-year) in the number of units sold during Q2 2021 following triple-digit growth in previous quarters when distributors were supplying devices to meet a large public education initiative.

While there were small declines in Italy and France over the second quarter of this year, these countries had also seen earlier strong rises in education-targeted laptop sales. Spain and Germany – the second- and third-largest markets – saw triple-digit growth in Q2 2021.