Intermediate Java Developer

We are looking for an amazing Full Stack Software Developer to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in consulting and service most Industries.

If you are looking to build your experience within the various Sectors, this role is for you!

Required Qualification:

BSc Computer Science OR MCDPCertifications

Experience:

5 – 15 years experience within Java and with current Java versions

Ability to adhere to coding Standards

Knowledge of industry coding standards/guidelines

Understanding basic coding concepts like Code blocks, flow, IO, FileSystem, Serialization, Configuration, Self-commenting code, Data access

Understanding coding concepts and constructs like lambdas, Idiomatic patterns and RegEx

Understanding of OOP

Understanding the difference between solution architecture and design

Design principles and architectural and design patterns

Concepts such as IoC

SDLC – Agile, Waterfall, ETC

Knowledge of security concepts, tools and techniques

Ability to define quality in the context of software development

Skills:

HTML / CSS / JS / Angular 2 or later / ReactJS

Java including: Java SE / Java EE / Hibernate/ JPA / Spring

JVM Languages: Kotlin / Groovy

Build & Dependency Tools: Maven / Gradle

Testing: JUnit / Selenium / Mockito / Cucumber

Microservices: Spring Boot / Vert.X / Micronaut / Netflix OSS libraries

Containerisation: Docker / Kubernetes / OpenShift

Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf

Mobile: Android / IOS / Ionic / React Native / Cordova

Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud

DevOps: Jenkins / Bamboo / Gitlab CI

Desired Skills:

HTML

Java

Java EE

ReactJS

Kotlin

Groovy

Junit

Maven

Gradle

SOAP

IOS

AWS

Jenkins

Bamboo

Ionic

Selenium

Gitlab

GIT

Docker

Kubernetes

Mockito

OpenShift

Azure

Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position