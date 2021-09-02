Intermediate Java Developer

We are looking for an amazing Full Stack Software Developer to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in consulting and service most Industries.
If you are looking to build your experience within the various Sectors, this role is for you!
Required Qualification:
- BSc Computer Science OR MCDPCertifications
Experience:
- 5 – 15 years experience within Java and with current Java versions
- Ability to adhere to coding Standards
- Knowledge of industry coding standards/guidelines
- Understanding basic coding concepts like Code blocks, flow, IO, FileSystem, Serialization, Configuration, Self-commenting code, Data access
- Understanding coding concepts and constructs like lambdas, Idiomatic patterns and RegEx
- Understanding of OOP
- Understanding the difference between solution architecture and design
- Design principles and architectural and design patterns
- Concepts such as IoC
- SDLC – Agile, Waterfall, ETC
- Knowledge of security concepts, tools and techniques
- Ability to define quality in the context of software development
Skills:
- HTML / CSS / JS / Angular 2 or later / ReactJS
- Java including: Java SE / Java EE / Hibernate/ JPA / Spring
- JVM Languages: Kotlin / Groovy
- Build & Dependency Tools: Maven / Gradle
- Testing: JUnit / Selenium / Mockito / Cucumber
- Microservices: Spring Boot / Vert.X / Micronaut / Netflix OSS libraries
- Containerisation: Docker / Kubernetes / OpenShift
- Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf
- Mobile: Android / IOS / Ionic / React Native / Cordova
- Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud
- DevOps: Jenkins / Bamboo / Gitlab CI
