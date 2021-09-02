Intermediate SQL Developer – Centurion – R350k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An innovative firm renowned for their health risk management solutions together with the full spectrum of financial services are looking to hire the services of an incredible Intermediate SQL Developer.
The ideal candidate will be responsible for performing complex data manipulation and analysis, as well as design and development of reporting and integration solutions to support the company and its clients.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree / Diploma in Computer Sciences, Computer Engineering, Computer Information Systems
- 3-5 years of experience in data administration / data requirements extraction
- Experience in QlikView advantageous
- Oracle PL/SQL certification advantageous
- Power BI
- SQL
- ETL
- CTE
- SSRS
- SSAS
Desired Skills:
- Oracle PL/SQL
- Power BI
- ETL
- SSRS
- SSAS
- CTE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma