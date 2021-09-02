Intermediate SQL Developer – Centurion – R350k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An innovative firm renowned for their health risk management solutions together with the full spectrum of financial services are looking to hire the services of an incredible Intermediate SQL Developer.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for performing complex data manipulation and analysis, as well as design and development of reporting and integration solutions to support the company and its clients.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree / Diploma in Computer Sciences, Computer Engineering, Computer Information Systems

3-5 years of experience in data administration / data requirements extraction

Experience in QlikView advantageous

Oracle PL/SQL certification advantageous

Power BI

SQL

ETL

CTE

SSRS

SSAS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

