IT Development Manager

Experience and Qualifications:
- 5-7 years’ senior development experience
- 2-3 years’ management experience
- Relevant IT qualification
- Relevant post graduate IT qualification
Responsibilities:
Internal Process
- Analyse and solve problems identified by the business and stakeholders through the coordination of the development team
- Manage, monitor, and control the analysis, design, implementation, and execution of software development within the development team
- Extend and maintain existing and new software systems and services according to business needs
- Continuously improve code quality, system design and processes
- Collaborate with the business to understand and implement complex requirements according to their needs
- Communicate with a broader team that includes analysts, engineers, and quality assurance testers to coordinate and document development and testing
- Review and quality assure deliverables to ensure quality standards are upheld
- Manage the development schedule and monitor, measure, control, and report on development progress including the quality status and unit testing results
- Ensure the development environment is suitable before development begins and is managed during the software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Represent the development team in management, business, and inter-team meetings, such as Change Advisory Board (CAB)
- Collaborator between operations team and development team
- Be actively involved during high priority operational issues
Client
- Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
- Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service
People
- Create a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimise work disruption and maximise employee productivity
- Demonstrate exemplary leadership behaviour, through personal involvement, commitment, and dedication in support of organisational values
- Assist with recruiting suitably qualified talent in line with Employment Equity principles and the company values
- Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement, and cohesiveness
- Enable a learning and growth culture whereby information regarding successes, issues, trends, and ideas are actively shared between team members
- Assist in effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted
- Identify employee growth and development needs and schedule interventions to enable ongoing development, training, and personal growth
- Effectively manage performance within the team to ensure business objectives are achieved
- Encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team
Finance
- Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimise expenditure, in alignment with operational plans
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
- Implement and provide input into governance processes, systems, and legislation within area of specialization
- Escalate unresolved policy and governance compliance issues via appropriate channels for investigation and resolution purposes
- Provide input into the risk identification processes development and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum
Competencies Required:
- Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Knowledge of relevant systems and products
- Communication skills
- Planning and organising skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Analytical skills
- People management skills
- Providing Insights
- Making Decisions
- Directing People
- Team Working
- Meeting Timescales
- Managing Tasks
- Acting
- Pursuing Goals