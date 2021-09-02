IT Development Manager

Sep 2, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • 5-7 years’ senior development experience
  • 2-3 years’ management experience
  • Relevant IT qualification
  • Relevant post graduate IT qualification

Responsibilities:
Internal Process

  • Analyse and solve problems identified by the business and stakeholders through the coordination of the development team
  • Manage, monitor, and control the analysis, design, implementation, and execution of software development within the development team
  • Extend and maintain existing and new software systems and services according to business needs
  • Continuously improve code quality, system design and processes
  • Collaborate with the business to understand and implement complex requirements according to their needs
  • Communicate with a broader team that includes analysts, engineers, and quality assurance testers to coordinate and document development and testing
  • Review and quality assure deliverables to ensure quality standards are upheld
  • Manage the development schedule and monitor, measure, control, and report on development progress including the quality status and unit testing results
  • Ensure the development environment is suitable before development begins and is managed during the software development life cycle (SDLC)
  • Represent the development team in management, business, and inter-team meetings, such as Change Advisory Board (CAB)
  • Collaborator between operations team and development team
  • Be actively involved during high priority operational issues

Client

  • Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
  • Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

People

  • Create a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimise work disruption and maximise employee productivity
  • Demonstrate exemplary leadership behaviour, through personal involvement, commitment, and dedication in support of organisational values
  • Assist with recruiting suitably qualified talent in line with Employment Equity principles and the company values
  • Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement, and cohesiveness
  • Enable a learning and growth culture whereby information regarding successes, issues, trends, and ideas are actively shared between team members
  • Assist in effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted
  • Identify employee growth and development needs and schedule interventions to enable ongoing development, training, and personal growth
  • Effectively manage performance within the team to ensure business objectives are achieved
  • Encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team

Finance

  • Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimise expenditure, in alignment with operational plans
  • Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
  • Implement and provide input into governance processes, systems, and legislation within area of specialization
  • Escalate unresolved policy and governance compliance issues via appropriate channels for investigation and resolution purposes
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes development and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum

Competencies Required:

  • Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)
  • Knowledge of relevant systems and products
  • Communication skills
  • Planning and organising skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Analytical skills
  • People management skills
  • Providing Insights
  • Making Decisions
  • Directing People
  • Team Working
  • Meeting Timescales
  • Managing Tasks
  • Acting
  • Pursuing Goals

