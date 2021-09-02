IT Engineer- Taking the cloud phenomenon to another level!
We are looking for a confident go getter individual who has an urgent sense of delivery and customer service!
The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized VMware partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.
The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious IT Engineer to be based permanently in Edenvale. The pay range on offer is R15 000.00 to R18 000.00 Package Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Technical experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric
- Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – highly beneficial
- MCSA / MCSE or relevant certification – essential
- A+ / N+ – essential
- Experience working in Technical Support
- Technically minded with strong problem-solving abilities
- Willingness to learn and stay current with new technologies
- Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license
- South African with a valid South African ID
- 2 to 5 years related technical experience
- Technically minded with strong problem-solving abilities
- Being a reference point for all IT related queries at the user level
- Responding to user needs in a timely manner and ensuring the optimal running of all systems
- Strong inter-personal skills (listening to technical needs / understanding problems / implementing solutions
- Committed and Stable person
- Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest
- Customer service oriented
- Admin orientated
Responsibilities:
- Installing and configuring hardware and software components to ensure usability
- Troubleshooting hardware and software issues
- Ensuring electrical safety standards are met
- Repairing or replacing damaged hardware
- Upgrading the entire system to enable compatible software on all computers
- Installing and upgrading anti-virus software to ensure security at the user level
- Performing tests and evaluations on new software and hardware
- Providing support to users and being the first point of contact for error reporting
- Establishing good relationships with all departments and colleagues
- Conducting daily backup operations
- Managing technical documentation
Why Should You Apply?
- Super fast / always on internet connectivity
- Can take any network to the next level and save money
- Great Team
- Great Management
- Be recognized for hard work
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- MCSE
- MCSA
- IT Support
- Remote Support
- Server Monitoring
- Security Monitoring
- Setting up email Accounts
- Exchange
- Anit-Virus
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized VMware partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group Life Assurance
- Mobile Phone
- Laptop