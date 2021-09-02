IT Engineer

IT Engineer- Taking the cloud phenomenon to another level!

We are looking for a confident go getter individual who has an urgent sense of delivery and customer service!

The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized VMware partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.

The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious IT Engineer to be based permanently in Edenvale. The pay range on offer is R15 000.00 to R18 000.00 Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Technical experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Completed Matric

Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – highly beneficial

MCSA / MCSE or relevant certification – essential

A+ / N+ – essential

Experience working in Technical Support

Technically minded with strong problem-solving abilities

Willingness to learn and stay current with new technologies

Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license

South African with a valid South African ID

2 to 5 years related technical experience

Being a reference point for all IT related queries at the user level

Responding to user needs in a timely manner and ensuring the optimal running of all systems

Strong inter-personal skills (listening to technical needs / understanding problems / implementing solutions

Committed and Stable person

Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest

Customer service oriented

Admin orientated

Responsibilities:

Installing and configuring hardware and software components to ensure usability

Troubleshooting hardware and software issues

Ensuring electrical safety standards are met

Repairing or replacing damaged hardware

Upgrading the entire system to enable compatible software on all computers

Installing and upgrading anti-virus software to ensure security at the user level

Performing tests and evaluations on new software and hardware

Providing support to users and being the first point of contact for error reporting

Establishing good relationships with all departments and colleagues

Conducting daily backup operations

Managing technical documentation

Why Should You Apply?

Super fast / always on internet connectivity

Can take any network to the next level and save money

Great Team

Great Management

Be recognized for hard work

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

IT Support

Remote Support

A+

N+

MCSA

Anti-Virus

Security Monitoring

Server Monitoring

Setting up Email Accounts

MS Exchange

Software troubleshooting

Server+

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

Mobile Phone

Laptop

