Junior Java Developer (JHB WITH DEGREE) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A rapidly growing Software Specialist on Joburg seeks the expertise of a highly analytical & forward-thinking Junior Java Developer to join its team. Your core role will include developing server & client applications in Java for international retail chains. You must possess a University Degree in Information Science or similar discipline, have 0-2 years experience in a similar role, extensive experience developing retail POS solutions, knowledge of PMLC & your tech toolset should include Java, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, SQL, Eclipse, Spring, SVN, Junit, Web Services, GWT, CI (Jenkins, Nexus), SQL for Oracle and/or SQL Server & strong knowledge of integration to SAP. You must also be the holder of a valid passport as both local and international travel will be [URL Removed] of server and client applications in Java for international retail chains.

Analysis, design and implementation of specific solutions.

Work in an international production team.

UI programming (SWING, HTML5, CSS).

Integrate third-party solutions (SOAP, REST, iDocs).

Hardware integration (e.g., card terminal, POS printer, fingerprint sensors).

Design, prototype and implement new software solutions and extensions.

Create technical instructions or documentations (UML, Wiki, SDK, etc.).

Report and line printing using JasperReports, iText.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

University Degree in Information Science, IT specialist or similar education background.

Experience/Skills

0-2 Years working experience in a similar role/University exposure.

Extensive experience developing retail Point of Sale solutions, preferably JAVA based.

Experience developing enterprise solutions in Java.

Knowledge and understanding of PMLC.

Very good knowledge of Java, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, SQL.

Eclipse, Spring, SVN, Junit, Web Services, GWT, CI (Jenkins, Nexus).

Good knowledge of SQL for Oracle and / or SQL Server.

Knowledge of integration to SAP is a strong requirement.

Extensive Travel internationally for protracted periods of time and locally in support of active projects.

A valid passport.

Advantageous

Knowledge of the SAP solution.

Able to speak in German.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent business standard language in English, oral and written.

Ability to work within a team.

Independence and responsibility.

