Performance Test Analyst

Experience:
- 5 to 8 years’ experience in Performance Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis.
- 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as
co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
- Extensive knowledge of LoadRunner – MF ALM.
- Limited knowledge of software development
- Experience in Integration Performance Testing.
- API Performance Testing
- Web services Performance Testing
- Experience in ETL/BI Testing
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.
- Experience in automating API Services.
The following will be an added advantage:
- Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
- Knowledge of C# and JAVA.
- J-meter and Jira Experience
Desired Skills:
- Performance Test Execution
- Automation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree