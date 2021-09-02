Pinnacle signs up Huawei Consumer Business Group

Pinnacle will distribute the full Huawei Consumer Business Group product stack to the commercial market, effective 1 September.

“Pinnacle is already such a strong partner within the Huawei Enterprise and Cloud space that it was only natural for us to evolve our offering into the B2B consumer stack and take our strategic partnership to the next level,” says Fred Saayman, Huawei brand director at Pinnacle.

While Pinnacle is currently in the process of recruiting a fresh new team to manage the Huawei Consumer division, its stock is expected to land towards early November, allowing them to offer resellers Huawei devices such as notebooks, smartwatches, mobile phones, tablets, as well as Huawei’s MBB range consisting of routers and modems.

“What makes this opportunity so exciting is the fact that Pinnacle will now be able to supply our reseller base with bundle offerings which include devices that are currently not part of our product range to provide full scenario solutions including mobile office, smart home, fitness and health, as well as entertainment solutions. I for one am especially excited to give the Huawei wearables a test run,” adds Saayman.

Huawei has strategically been focusing on its new range of commercial notebooks, with a few devices set to launch later this year. On the mobile side, the Huawei Nova series has already reached the shores of South Africa and will be available within the next few weeks.

“Our partnership with Pinnacle has grown from strength to strength over the past few years. We value their commitment to Huawei as a distributor and look forward to them assisting our team in reaching greater heights within our Huawei Consumer Business Group,” says Ebrahim Yusuf, channel sales manager at Huawei.