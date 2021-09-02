Project Manager at P3M Projects

We are looking for a Project Manager with the following:
- Must have relevant certifications
- Cleaning and Sanitation Project Experience
- Must have 5 years Project Management experience in Cleaning and Sanitation
- Must be available for a 3 Years contract
- Must be based in Limpopo.
- Must have either or the following, Cleaning, Garden Services, Hygiene and sanitation services experience
Send your CV and certified qualification to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Sanitation
- cleaning
- Maintenance