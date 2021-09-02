Project Manager at P3M Projects

Sep 2, 2021

We are looking for a Project Manager with the following:

  • Must have relevant certifications
  • Cleaning and Sanitation Project Experience
  • Must have 5 years Project Management experience in Cleaning and Sanitation
  • Must be available for a 3 Years contract
  • Must be based in Limpopo.
  • Must have either or the following, Cleaning, Garden Services, Hygiene and sanitation services experience

Send your CV and certified qualification to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Sanitation
  • cleaning
  • Maintenance

