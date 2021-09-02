Project Manager IT

Minimum qualification Required:
A minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or Computer Science with a minimum of 6 to 8 years’ experience in IT and managing large complex application systems development projects.
The following will be an added advantage:
- Professional Project Management Certification (PMP).
- Experience with managing complex projects within the Payments and Banking Environment.
- Knowledge, experience/ training on National Payment Systems / RTGS Systems
Desired Skills:
- payments
- project management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree