Project Manager IT

Minimum qualification Required:

A minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or Computer Science with a minimum of 6 to 8 years’ experience in IT and managing large complex application systems development projects.

The following will be an added advantage:

Professional Project Management Certification (PMP).

Experience with managing complex projects within the Payments and Banking Environment.

Knowledge, experience/ training on National Payment Systems / RTGS Systems

Desired Skills:

payments

project management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

