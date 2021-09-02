Project Manager IT

Sep 2, 2021

Minimum qualification Required:
A minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or Computer Science with a minimum of 6 to 8 years’ experience in IT and managing large complex application systems development projects.
The following will be an added advantage:

  • Professional Project Management Certification (PMP).
  • Experience with managing complex projects within the Payments and Banking Environment.
  • Knowledge, experience/ training on National Payment Systems / RTGS Systems

Desired Skills:

  • payments
  • project management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position