Senior Data Engineer – Contract – R800 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of the closest South Africa has to an Amazon / Google type of idea. They’re a tech shop and a bunch of tech driven, clever, early adopters who build products and platforms for a variety of different businesses usually revolving around analytics, transactions or IOT.

They are on the hunt for an amazing Data Engineer who will be responsible for addressing business challenges by collaborating with commercial and analytical teams to provide robust data engineering solutions to support client delivery.

Technical Skills:

SQL

Data-Lake Design

Docker / Kubernetes

Java

J2EE

Scala

C++

DevOps

Python

R

Reference Number for this position is GZ53220 which is a 6-month contract position based in Sandton offering a contract rate of up to R800 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

