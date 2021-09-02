My client in the Financial Services industry is looking for a Senior Developer to join their team in Green Point.
The successful applicant will work on our existing Investment Administration Software Solution in an AGILE team. They will be exposed to the full SDLC in a Microsoft development environment.
DUTIES AND DAILY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Developing system add-ons and new features
- System maintenance and support
- Unit test development and maintenance
- Technical spec development and review
- Mentoring junior and intermediate developers
- Database design and development
- Software release preparation
ROLE QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
- University Degree in the following fields: Information Technology, Information Systems, Informatics or similar
- At least 8 Years development experience
- Exposure to Investment Back Office Administration is an advantage.
- Experience with applying Design Patterns and adhering to SOLID design principles
MINIMUM TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS:
- 8 + years working experience in C# and/or VB.NET
- 8 + years working experience in MS SQL Server (T-SQL, Stored Procedures, SQL Views and Triggers)
- Basic understanding of [URL Removed]
- Working knowledge of WCF
- Good understanding of N-Tier architecture
- Basic Understanding of Onion/Hexagonal/Clean architectures
ADVANTAGE:
- Experience in using Azure DevOps
- Exposure to TDD and/or DDD
Desired Skills:
- senior developer
- C#
- VB.NET
- MS SQL Server
- ADO.NET
- WCF
- N-Tier architecture
- Azure
- TDD
- DDD