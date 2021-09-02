Senior Developer

My client in the Financial Services industry is looking for a Senior Developer to join their team in Green Point.

The successful applicant will work on our existing Investment Administration Software Solution in an AGILE team. They will be exposed to the full SDLC in a Microsoft development environment.

DUTIES AND DAILY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Developing system add-ons and new features

System maintenance and support

Unit test development and maintenance

Technical spec development and review

Mentoring junior and intermediate developers

Database design and development

Software release preparation

ROLE QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

University Degree in the following fields: Information Technology, Information Systems, Informatics or similar

At least 8 Years development experience

Exposure to Investment Back Office Administration is an advantage.

Experience with applying Design Patterns and adhering to SOLID design principles

MINIMUM TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS:

8 + years working experience in C# and/or VB.NET

8 + years working experience in MS SQL Server (T-SQL, Stored Procedures, SQL Views and Triggers)

Basic understanding of [URL Removed]

Working knowledge of WCF

Good understanding of N-Tier architecture

Basic Understanding of Onion/Hexagonal/Clean architectures

ADVANTAGE:

Experience in using Azure DevOps

Exposure to TDD and/or DDD

Desired Skills:

senior developer

C#

VB.NET

MS SQL Server

ADO.NET

WCF

N-Tier architecture

Azure

TDD

DDD

