Senior Developer at Fourier Recruitment

Our client has an exciting new position available for a Senior Developer based in Centurion with minimum 8 – 10 years experience. They are a vibrant and fairly young, multi-cultural development team looking for a rock solid Senior Developer. They operate on a full stack environment with clients in various sectors including banking, NGO, medical and municipal

C#, MVC, Angular, JavaScript, TypeScript, TSQL and thorough understanding of Database Relationships, Queries, Views, Stored Procedures and Scheduled jobs, APIs / Web Services, VB Script, Comm + Components, Experience on Workflow Systems, NGO environment, Chronic Disease Management, Android Development Studio, Kotlin App Development experience and IIS Web Setup

Minimum Requirements

Minimum 8 to 10 years experience as a Developer

Valid drivers license (Own transport will get advantage)

IT related Diploma / Degree

Valid / Active MCSD Qualification

