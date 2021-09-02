Senior Front-End Developer

Sep 2, 2021

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Implement new Front-End requirements using Angular/Typescript and Bootstrap with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.
  • Maintain existing Front-End applications written in Angular/Typescript
  • Implement the company look and feel and usability guidelines for Front-End development

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer Science and/or at least matric with two (2) to three (3) years experience as a senior Front-end developer in a software development team
  • Keen interest to continue to be a Senior Front-End developer and provide technical leadership in a software development team
  • A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools, technologies, frameworks and techniques related to software development
  • A strong knowledge of JavaScript, Angular/Typescript, REST framework, JSON and XML

Skills and Knowledge requirements

  • Ability to work in a team environment: Follow and provide leadership and collaborate on a common design model
  • Keen to work with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT) and build tools (preferably Jenkins); Use of a UML tool for documentation
  • Knowledge and experience in the following technologies:
    • JavaScript, HTML5, CSS
    • REST framework and JSON
    • Maven
    • Experience in web architecture and frameworks
    • Experience with an application server (Tomcat, WebSphere (Liberty, BASE, ND) – preferable)
    • SQL and experience with a relational database (PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2 – preferable)
  • Ability to deliver production quality software by paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support software testing phases
  • Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
    • Angular/Typescript, Bootstrap
    • Webpack, NPM, Yarn, Maven
    • JAXB, XML Schema
    • Integration experience (Web services and JMS)
    • Business process/workflow layers e.g., JBPM, BPEL, Activity preferable

Personal Profile

  • Self-starter, self-motivated, team player
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Strong technical leadership
  • Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Keen to learn
  • Finisher

