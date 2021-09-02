Senior Network Engineer

The Role: Our client, a holding company for a group of companies which produces and supplies fertilizer to the agricultural industry, is looking for a Senior Network Engineer to join their team.Essential Function:

Installation, configuration, support and maintenance of firewalls, switches, routers and networks.

Monitoring, reporting, checklists and after-hours support

Security

Policy, standards and procedures

Develop and maintain documentation, change control

Collaboration with ISP??s and other vendors ?? South Africa & international.

Monitoring and maintain Network uptime in conjunction with 3 rd party venders.

party venders. Responding to urgent networking issues and troubleshooting with 3 rd party suppliers.

party suppliers. Setting of QOS policies.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

BCom /BTech Degree in Information Technology (Beneficial)

CCNP

Comptia Security +

NSE4/5 (Min)

Experience Required:

Minimum of eight (8) years in WAN/LAN environment.

Good technical knowledge of business technical infrastructure.

Hardware and software requirements and standards.

Project competencies

Knowledge and know-how of:

Active Directory

Routing

Application and Network Firewalls

Aruba networks/ClearPass/AirWave

Security

Proxy Servers

WhatsApp Gold or similar

QoS

Teams and VoIP

Switching ?? VLAN/HP

Cabling /cabling standards

Personality and Attributes:

Hard working

Self-motivated

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Able to effectively present to peers and management.

Attention to detail critical

High Energy Levels

Interpersonal Skills

Service Orientated

Experience in performing multiple projects

Team Player

