Senior Network Engineer

Sep 2, 2021

The Role: Our client, a holding company for a group of companies which produces and supplies fertilizer to the agricultural industry, is looking for a Senior Network Engineer to join their team.Essential Function:

  • Installation, configuration, support and maintenance of firewalls, switches, routers and networks.
  • Monitoring, reporting, checklists and after-hours support
  • Security
  • Policy, standards and procedures
  • Develop and maintain documentation, change control
  • Collaboration with ISP??s and other vendors ?? South Africa & international.
  • Monitoring and maintain Network uptime in conjunction with 3rd party venders.
  • Responding to urgent networking issues and troubleshooting with 3rd party suppliers.
  • Setting of QOS policies.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • BCom /BTech Degree in Information Technology (Beneficial)
  • CCNP
  • Comptia Security +
  • NSE4/5 (Min)

Experience Required:

  • Minimum of eight (8) years in WAN/LAN environment.
  • Good technical knowledge of business technical infrastructure.
  • Hardware and software requirements and standards.
  • Project competencies

Knowledge and know-how of:

  • Active Directory
  • Routing
  • Application and Network Firewalls
  • Aruba networks/ClearPass/AirWave
  • Security
  • Proxy Servers
  • WhatsApp Gold or similar
  • QoS
  • Teams and VoIP
  • Switching ?? VLAN/HP
  • Cabling /cabling standards

Personality and Attributes:

  • Hard working
  • Self-motivated
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Able to effectively present to peers and management.
  • Attention to detail critical
  • High Energy Levels
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Service Orientated
  • Experience in performing multiple projects
  • Team Player

