The Role: Our client, a holding company for a group of companies which produces and supplies fertilizer to the agricultural industry, is looking for a Senior Network Engineer to join their team.Essential Function:
- Installation, configuration, support and maintenance of firewalls, switches, routers and networks.
- Monitoring, reporting, checklists and after-hours support
- Security
- Policy, standards and procedures
- Develop and maintain documentation, change control
- Collaboration with ISP??s and other vendors ?? South Africa & international.
- Monitoring and maintain Network uptime in conjunction with 3rd party venders.
- Responding to urgent networking issues and troubleshooting with 3rd party suppliers.
- Setting of QOS policies.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- BCom /BTech Degree in Information Technology (Beneficial)
- CCNP
- Comptia Security +
- NSE4/5 (Min)
Experience Required:
- Minimum of eight (8) years in WAN/LAN environment.
- Good technical knowledge of business technical infrastructure.
- Hardware and software requirements and standards.
- Project competencies
Knowledge and know-how of:
- Active Directory
- Routing
- Application and Network Firewalls
- Aruba networks/ClearPass/AirWave
- Security
- Proxy Servers
- WhatsApp Gold or similar
- QoS
- Teams and VoIP
- Switching ?? VLAN/HP
- Cabling /cabling standards
Personality and Attributes:
- Hard working
- Self-motivated
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Able to effectively present to peers and management.
- Attention to detail critical
- High Energy Levels
- Interpersonal Skills
- Service Orientated
- Experience in performing multiple projects
- Team Player