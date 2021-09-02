Senior Software Developer

Senior Software Developer with minimum 5 years’ development experience in C#, Angular, Bootstrap and with knowledge of JQuery and Azure, preferably in the financial services industry, required to function as a Senior Developer and Architect and participate as a member of the CRM Management Team of this JSE listed FSP, based in Bellville, Cape Town.

Minimum requirements:

Tertiary IT qualification required – Degree/Honours Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering

Expert C# development experience essential

Knowledge of JQuery required

SQL experience required

Strong Angular, Bootstrap experience required

Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development required

Security principles experience required

Knowledge of microservice architecture required

Expert understanding of software development process essential

Experience in CRM and client portal solutions essential

Responsibilities:

Function as Senior Developer and Architect

Align and build capabilities and services

Review architecture of current software stack and guide the improvement process to utilize micro services

Integrate services through cloud native services with the broader Group

Provide input for other Developers, BA’s and Testers and maintain relationship with external software development partner

Review current coding practices and implement and maintain improvement

Assess and validate development requirements received with the BA’s, before submitting for development

Liaise with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are met

Represent team in business sessions

Implement process for gathering, reviewing and analyzing development requirements

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:

That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.

That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.

Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.

That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

C#

C#.Net Development

Full Stack Development

Jquery

Agile Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position