Senior Systems Engineer Hybrid Cloud

The Role:
- To manage and monitor daily operational activities on VMware, Azure and AWS to ensure availability to business 24/7
- To ensure the performance and assist in capacity and risk management in the hybrid cloud environment
- To assist the application and development teams in provisioning resources
- To work closely with other stakeholders to advise on cloud best practices and ensure proper guidelines are followed
- To make sure the CCoE strategy and GRC policies are followed when applications are provisioned on the hybrid cloud environment
- To establish a hybrid cloud operational team that will be responsible to manage all operations related to cloud
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Essential
- A Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field
- MSCE Certified
- VMware Certified
- Microsoft Azure Certified
- AWS Certified
Qualification Preferred
- Postgraduate qualification will be advantageous
- Linux certification
Experience
- A minimum of 8-10 years?? experience in the IT industry focusing on Microsoft Windows Server Technologies, VMware, AWS, Azure
- Strong background in Microsoft Windows Server, VMware, Cloud (AWS/Azure)
- 10 years?? understanding of Microsoft Windows Server and concepts
- 5 years?? understanding of the concepts of Cloud
- 10 years?? understanding of Microsoft Active Directory and its components (DNS, DHCP, Group Policy, etc.)
- Strong understanding of virtualisation technologies fundamentals and concepts
- Strong understanding of network and storage principles
- Proven history of Incident Response, Diagnostic Activities, Root Cause Analysis
(RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and Advanced Troubleshooting
- Proven experience in storage and compute operations, design and implementation
- Proven Vendor Management and outsourcing experience
- Expertise in capacity Management
- Expertise in Configuration Management
- Expertise in Service Level Management
- Expertise in Storage Management
- Expertise in Backup Management
- Architecture Framework knowledge
Key Accountabilities:
- Manage the hybrid environment to ensure availability of services to the business
- Deploy and configure Virtual Networks (VMware, AWS and Azure)
- Orchestrate routing paths, especially in a Hybrid Cloud
- Manage public and private IP addresses for VMs and other selected Cloud resources
- Assist in capacity and risk management in the hybrid cloud environment and make recommendations
- Ensure the hybrid cloud environment performance meets the agreed levels and any issues are fixed promptly
- Work closely with the Software Development teams to configure CI/CD deployment pipeline and other automations for configuration managements
- Introduce DevSecOps culture and work with other teams to make sure this gets achieved
- Monitor Resources and Log Analytics
- Offer infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) to other business units through VMware, AWS and Azure
- Analyse and implement cost-saving solutions
- Work with the Storage and Backup teams to back up VMs and potentially providingFail-over Recovery
- Work with the application team and developers to provision resources to support the application and the need of the development team
- Deploy, manage, and monitor Docker containers
- Implement and manage loud storage
- Implement security and protecting identities
- Troubleshoot cloud outages and performance issues
- Monitor and ensure availability of adequate storage capacity to meet the application and business needs