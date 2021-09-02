SmallTalk Developer

Our client is looking for a skilled and energetic Small Talk application

developer that will provide technical leadership to a team of Small Talk developers. The

successful candidate will have to acquaint him/her self in the current application architecture.

He/she will be responsible for continuous architectural improvement as well as ensuring

overall code compliance with architectural structures and standards. In addition, the

applicant will have to work closely with the dev ops engineer to assist with build,

configuration, deployment and test automation. Lastly the developer would be accountable

for unit and acceptance test coverage and quality

Responsibilities:

Technical lead for Small Talk projects.

Continuous improvement and refactoring of existing application architecture.

Continuous verification of code compliance to architectural standards, structures and

practices.

Mentoring and coaching of Small Talk developers.

Provide technical assistance to dev ops engineer.

Quality and coverage of unit and integration testing.

Education and Experience:

Relevant I T degree

5 8 years’ experience as a Small Talk developer

5 8 years’ experience as a technical team lead

Extensive experience in Gemstone 3 years)

In depth knowledge of unit and integration testing and test automation.

In depth knowledge of enterprise, SOA and development patterns and practices.

Experience in IBM Websphere, MQ and Process Server will be an advantage.

Experience in build, release and test automation

Desired Skills:

SOA

Gemstone

Test Automation

Integration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Our client is in the Insurance industry based in Centurion.

