SmallTalk Developer

Our client is looking for a skilled and energetic Small Talk application
developer that will provide technical leadership to a team of Small Talk developers. The
successful candidate will have to acquaint him/her self in the current application architecture.
He/she will be responsible for continuous architectural improvement as well as ensuring
overall code compliance with architectural structures and standards. In addition, the
applicant will have to work closely with the dev ops engineer to assist with build,
configuration, deployment and test automation. Lastly the developer would be accountable
for unit and acceptance test coverage and quality
Responsibilities:
- Technical lead for Small Talk projects.
- Continuous improvement and refactoring of existing application architecture.
- Continuous verification of code compliance to architectural standards, structures and
- practices.
- Mentoring and coaching of Small Talk developers.
- Provide technical assistance to dev ops engineer.
- Quality and coverage of unit and integration testing.
Education and Experience:
- Relevant I T degree
- 5 8 years’ experience as a Small Talk developer
- 5 8 years’ experience as a technical team lead
- Extensive experience in Gemstone 3 years)
- In depth knowledge of unit and integration testing and test automation.
- In depth knowledge of enterprise, SOA and development patterns and practices.
- Experience in IBM Websphere, MQ and Process Server will be an advantage.
- Experience in build, release and test automation
Desired Skills:
- SOA
- Gemstone
- Test Automation
- Integration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Our client is in the Insurance industry based in Centurion.