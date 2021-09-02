Snr Front End Full Stack Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge Communication Solutions Platform seeks the coding expertise of a Snr Front End Full Stack Developer to fill a remote role where your core focus will be on the design and development of platform features, analyses of current product technical requirements and development of standardised interfaces. Joining an Agile team, you will also be expected to build and work on enterprise grade software systems while contributing to team mentorship and growth. The ideal candidate must possess a 6-year Degree in IT / Computer Science or equivalent from a reputable tertiary institution with Software Development as a major and 6+ Years experience in widely adopted Programming languages and browser scripting languages including Node, React, MongoDB, CSS, HTML, TypeScript and [URL Removed]

Software Development

Where applicable, perform detailed analysis on new features, and develop technical specifications and design documents.

Translate software requirements into concise and robust code by developing, maintaining and supporting effective solutions. This includes process and system design, development, and testing of own code.

Use common Front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.

Use your knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token.

Use your knowledge of containerisation to create and maintain Docker containers.

Apply your knowledge to primary systems based on NodeJS, Express, React, Redux, Typescript, Webpack.

Interact with and develop against MongoDB as the primary database.

Interact with PostgreSQL as a secondary database.

Interact and contribute to an Elasticsearch cluster.

Interact with secondary systems built with Angular/Angular JS.

Assist QA and Support Departments by debugging and fixing bugs on an ongoing basis.

Unite testing of all working code.

Contribute to the team by mentoring Junior Developers on specific systems & processes, as well as best development practices, processes, and technologies.

Continually strive to improve personal and team productivity through contributing improvements to processes and systems.

Develop technical aspects according to project specifications.

Adhere to software development standards and processes along with industry best practices for delivery of scalable and high-quality software.

Evaluate projects, develop and update schedules and supervise project status against project deadlines.

Follow In house development processes, which includes working closely with product management, and the QA Department.

REQUIREMENTS:

6-Year Degree in IT / Computer Science or equivalent from a reputable institution with Software Development as a main focus in the programme.

6+ Years experience in widely adopted Programming languages and browser scripting languages including – Node React MongoDB CSS HTML TypeScript PostgreSQL Angular (Not Essential)



