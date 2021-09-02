Solution Architect (Information Systems)

Sep 2, 2021

Job Description:

  • Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices
  • Java Application Development and Design
    • Frameworks Springboot / Junit
    • Programming languages – Java / J2EE
  • Scrum Master or Agile Methodology Training
  • Development and DevOps Practices (Continuous Integration/ Agile Testing)
  • Extensive experience with REST APIs design
    • OpenAPI standard 3.x
  • Extensive experience with database technologies
    • PostgreSQL, IBM, DB2
  • Extensive experience with build tools and servers: Maven, Apache, Tomcat / Jboss, Jenkins, IBM Websphere
  • Experience with Kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring
  • Experience with container orchestration: Docker, Docker swarm
  • Experience with Cloud Technologies and design: Deployment and Hosting of Web Services in Cloud (Kubernetes)
  • Experience with Message processing and caching mechanism: Kafka, Rabbit, MQ, Redis
  • Experience with application monitoring tools: e.g. App Dynamics

Outputs

  • Requirements & Solution Design
  • Collaborate with various business and IT stakeholders to understand product requirements.
  • Defining technical requirements, blueprints, designs, and plans for the team to implement based on product requirements.
  • Implement product, component and interface refactoring and migrations to newer technologies.
  • Operational support for the application.
  • Process support for setting up and establishment of connectivity of the system landscape development, testing and production
  • Evaluate and recommend tools, technologies and processes to ensure product quality. Provide prototypes and proof of concepts
  • Team & Technical Leadership
  • Act as an overall technical lead for the development process within a DevOps team, including
    • Source code management.
    • Software architecture / design.
    • Architecture discussions
    • Feature implementation.
    • Deployment processes and technologies.
    • Testing Practices and processes.
  • Design, develop and maintain high performance, reusable and reliable code for REST-services and APIs.
  • Security and Compliance:
  • Designing for security. Including, Identity and Access Management (IAM), data security, separation of duties (SoD) and applicable security controls.

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, InformationSystems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
  • 5+ years’ experience designing and building software applications
  • Proficiency with Java technologies and enterprise applications
  • Experience working on complex software projects

Learn more/Apply for this position