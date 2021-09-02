UI/UX Developer

Experience and Qualifications:
- At least 5 years experience as a web developer (essential)
- Practical experience in UX design
- Solid experience using Angular for at least 2 years
- Java background
- Solid experience of JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and REST
- Relevant IT qualification
Knowledge:
- Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
- Innovative problem solving within the SDLC
Responsibilities and work output:
Internal Process
- Collaborate with your team to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis, and prioritise requests.
- Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.
- Partner with Business System Analysts to translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.
- Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable.
- Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.
- Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.
- Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.
- Deliver coding into the applicable production environment once testing has been completed.
- Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.
- Maintain existing programmes according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.
- Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
- Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
Client
- Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
- Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
People
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
- Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
Finance
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
- Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
Competencies:
- Examining Information (Analytical skills)
- Articulating Information
- Managing Tasks
- Interpreting Data
- Challenging Ideas
- Producing Output
- Developing Expertise
- Team Working