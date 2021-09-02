UI/UX Developer

Role Purpose:
Develop, test, deploy, maintain, and support a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the Software Development Life Cycle.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • At least 5 years experience as a web developer (essential)
  • Practical experience in UX design
  • Solid experience using Angular for at least 2 years
  • Java background
  • Solid experience of JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and REST
  • Relevant IT qualification

Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Innovative problem solving within the SDLC

Responsibilities and work output:
Internal Process

  • Collaborate with your team to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis, and prioritise requests.
  • Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.
  • Partner with Business System Analysts to translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.
  • Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable.
  • Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.
  • Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.
  • Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.
  • Deliver coding into the applicable production environment once testing has been completed.
  • Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.
  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.
  • Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.
  • Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
  • Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.

Client

  • Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
  • Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

People

  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.
  • Take ownership for driving career development.

Finance

  • Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
  • Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Competencies:

  • Examining Information (Analytical skills)
  • Articulating Information
  • Managing Tasks
  • Interpreting Data
  • Challenging Ideas
  • Producing Output
  • Developing Expertise
  • Team Working

Learn more/Apply for this position