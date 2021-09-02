UI/UX Developer

Role Purpose:

Develop, test, deploy, maintain, and support a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the Software Development Life Cycle.

Experience and Qualifications:

At least 5 years experience as a web developer (essential)

Practical experience in UX design

Solid experience using Angular for at least 2 years

Java background

Solid experience of JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and REST

Relevant IT qualification

Knowledge:

Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

Innovative problem solving within the SDLC

Responsibilities and work output:

Internal Process

Collaborate with your team to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis, and prioritise requests.

Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.

Partner with Business System Analysts to translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.

Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable.

Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.

Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.

Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.

Deliver coding into the applicable production environment once testing has been completed.

Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.

Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.

Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.

Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.

Client

Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

People

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.

Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.

Take ownership for driving career development.

Finance

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Competencies:

Examining Information (Analytical skills)

Articulating Information

Managing Tasks

Interpreting Data

Challenging Ideas

Producing Output

Developing Expertise

Team Working

