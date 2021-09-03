Amazon posts higher revenue

The world’s largest retailer Amazon is still enjoying the results of an uptick in engagement due to the lockdowns of 2020.

According to data presented by OnlineCasinoMaxi.de, Amazon’s quarterly net revenue experienced a 44% YoY growth in Q1 2021, to $108,52-billion.

Momentum from the previous year seems to have continued in 2021 for retailing giants Amazon evidenced by a strong first quarter for the year. In the first quarter of 2021, Amazon recorded net revenue of $108,5-billion – a 44% YoY increase from the $75,5-billion recorded in Q1 2020.

The first quarter of 2021’s numbers also mark the second quarter in a row that Amazon registered more than $100-billion in quarterly revenue – the only two times it has done so in the company’s history. Net income for the quarter also experienced a significant growth; from $2,5-billion in Q1 2020 to $8,1-billion in Q1 2021- a 224% YoY increase.

Amazon’s sales generated from third-party sellers rose dramatically in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and accounted for 56% of Amazon’s total sales in Q2 2021. Amazon’s third-party sellers in Q2 2021, generated 25,09-billion in sales, the second-highest figure recorded in the company’s history and a 38% YoY increase from Q2 2020. It trails only the record number set in Q4 2020 of $27,33-billion.

Amazon’s global presence in the physical marketplace space was slowly growing prior to the pandemic of 2020. Q1 2020 was the last quarter largely unaffected by the pandemic when Amazon recorded $4,64-billion in sales from its physical stores. From Q2 2020- Q1 2021 quarterly sales from Amazon’s physical stores only breached the $4-billion mark once, in Q4 2020, and just barely at $4,02-billion.

Notably, Q2 2021 recorded the highest quarterly sales figures from Amazon’s physical stores since the global outbreak of the pandemic, at $4,2-billion.

Rex Pascual, editor at OnlineCasinoMaxi.de, comments: “Amazon is one of the world’s largest retailers and benefited greatly from the ‘couch commerce’ phenomenon that emerged due to lockdowns imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“More than a year on from the global outbreak of the pandemic, Amazon looks set to build on the momentum built from 2020 with the situation still fluid in even some of the most developed markets.”