Analyst Developer (Cape Town or Johannesburg ) X4 at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the design, development and maintenance of new and existing Capitec Bank applications according to specifications.
Experience
Experience in the following development languages and concepts:
- Java
- Spring Framework
- JBoss
- Hibernate
- Docker
- Kibana
- MSSQL
- Web Services – REST and SOAP
- OO Development Methodologies
- SOA Design and Implementation
Preference will be given to candidates with experience in:
- Capitec Java Platform
- Integration with backend systems including: OpenText Documentum, Intelligent Capture, InfoArchive, Exstream and xPression
- Designing, developing, configuring, testing and debugging Documentum DFC based applications
- Document Scanning, Classification, Validation and Data Extraction and Recognition
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in Systems Analysis or Design
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation process
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Communications Skills
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.