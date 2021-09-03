Analyst Developer (Cape Town or Johannesburg ) X4 at Capitec

Sep 3, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the design, development and maintenance of new and existing Capitec Bank applications according to specifications.

Experience

Experience in the following development languages and concepts:

  • Java
  • Spring Framework
  • JBoss
  • Hibernate
  • Docker
  • Kibana
  • MSSQL
  • Web Services – REST and SOAP
  • OO Development Methodologies
  • SOA Design and Implementation

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in:

  • Capitec Java Platform
  • Integration with backend systems including: OpenText Documentum, Intelligent Capture, InfoArchive, Exstream and xPression
  • Designing, developing, configuring, testing and debugging Documentum DFC based applications
  • Document Scanning, Classification, Validation and Data Extraction and Recognition

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Certification in Systems Analysis or Design

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation process
  • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Communications Skills

Competencies

  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analysing
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position