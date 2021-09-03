CYBERSECURITY ARCHITECT – SECURITY OPERATION CENTRE (SOC) at ARMSCOR SOC LTD

Research & Development Business Unit has a vacancy for a Cybersecurity Architect – Security Operation Centre (SOC). Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

The role of the Cybersecurity Architect is to effectively design, build, test, and implement complex cybersecurity systems within an Armscor’s network environment. To protect Armscor’s information and other digital assets against security threats and ensure confidentiality, integrity, availability, and non-repudiation of such assets.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:

A Cybersecurity Architect (SOC) supports the Senior Manager (SM): Security Operation Centre (SOC) in order to:

The Cybersecurity Architect will be responsible for assessing, designing, deploying, maintaining security architectures and technologies to secure the Armscor system architecture.

Direct the further development and implementation of frameworks, standards, improvement plans, and best practices following the Cybersecurity Strategy.

Lead the evaluation, architecture, design, planning, implementation, and support of security solutions.

Support the maintenance of governance documentation that includes Cybersecurity policy, Information Security Management System (ISMS), practices, and procedures in accordance with ISO27001 and other relevant information security standards.

Review, audit, test system architecture for compliance with security frameworks, best practices, and/or regulatory requirements.

To review current system security posture and provide recommendations for improvements, conduct regular system tests, and ensure continuous monitoring of network security.

Identify and evaluate security tools and techniques to capture, model, and analyse security architecture options.

Proactively engage and consult with all the cybersecurity divisions to ensure that all Armscor’s applications, platforms, and technology are designed and implemented securely and conform to policies, procedures, practices, and standards of Armscor.

To deploy cybersecurity solutions in alignment with architectural principles, security protection, business requirements, and required functionality.

Participate in various Armscor technology forums for the deployment of secure technologies

Participate in maintaining internal security controls, incident response process and conduct investigations as and when necessary and submit the report with recommendations.

Support internal and external stakeholders on Cybersecurity related initiatives, secure technology, or strategies

Perform analysis to validate established security architecture and to recommend additional security requirements and safeguards.

Devise and recommend approaches to monitor internal control systems on the network, system software, and application software. This entails approaches to the hardening of hardware and software systems. The derived designs must enforce security to be built into the developed, deployed, and operated organizational solutions.

Contribute to the development and maintenance of the information systems risk assessment process.

Understand existing ICT infrastructure diagrams (i.e. network LAN, SAN diagrams) and propose optimal security controls and artifacts to secure the environments depicted therein.

Compile, maintain and communicate Cybersecurity Technology Roadmap and Vision based on cybersecurity technology trends to improve the organizational security posture.

Stay abreast of the latest developments in cybersecurity architecture and risk management, recommend improvement initiatives to the organisation.

Perform other risk assessments of IT infrastructure and applications and make recommendations for improvements.

Assist in the development of plans to safeguard computer files against accidental or unauthorized modification, destruction, or disclosure and to meet emergency data processing needs.

Configure and deploy automated security tools that constantly monitor Armscor network and systems for suspicious behaviour, threats, attacks, and intrusions

Working with the Cyber Security Specialist to close potential threats testing security strategies and defenses

Participate in network and security audits.

Assist in the development and maintenance of the System Security Plans

Research and characterize security threats including defining appropriate countermeasures and conduct threat modelling exercises.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Honours Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems / BTech: Information Technology or related fields. The Candidate should hold an undergraduate qualification (national qualification framework (NQF) level 7) as recognised by South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

Information technology infrastructure library (ITIL) version 3 / version 4

TECHNICAL / LEGAL CERTIFICATION / PROFESSIONAL REGISTRATION:

Certified Information Security Professional (CISSP) recommended.

TOGAF 9.2 recommended

CEH would be an advantage

CHFI would be an advantage

LPIC would be an advantage

Relevant security or cybersecurity certification would be an advantage

EXPERIENCE:

At least 8-10 years post qualification experience

Analytical skills

Software engineering and cybersecurity skills

Extensive experience in the information and communication technology (ICT) environment

Experience implementing security applications including installation, configuration, automation of processes and monitoring

A proven record of dealing with complex projects and meeting conflicting demands

Demonstrated ability to contribute to strategic and visionary overall business leadership

KNOWLEDGE & FUNCTIONAL SKILLS:

Operations management

Business analysis

Business development

Business process excellence

Business management and administration

Disciplined agile delivery

Agile methodology

Service oriented architecture (SOA) and micro-services architecture principles

Policy writing

Project management

Change management

Business process analysis

Working knowledge and experience of the information security standards

Knowledge of information security principles and practices, including, security risk assessment standards, risk assessment methodologies, and vulnerability assessment

Knowledge of network security

ICT portfolio management

Supplier / 3rd party management (supply chain)

Infrastructure lifecycle management

Knowledge of routing and switching methodologies

Knowledge of server technologies

Knowledge of directory services

Desired Skills:

Data Governance

Results Driven

Excellent Verbal Communication

confident

