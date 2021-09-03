Data Scientist at National Research Foundation (NRF)

Purpose: To conduct research and development of novel radio interferometric calibration and imaging techniques & algorithms; to implement these techniques in software and incorporate them into data reduction pipelines; to apply these to science with MeerKAT and other observatories.

Key Responsibilities:

Developing methods, algorithms, numerical models and techniques for radio interferometric data processing

Evaluating the results of investigations and experiments and expressing conclusions

Designing and developing software, operational procedures and documentation by applying the techniques in practice

Preparing scientific papers and reports

Maintaining scientific software and/or HPC environments

Teaching the theory and practice of radio interferometry at different educational levels.

Mentoring and training of junior staff members, graduate student supervision

Participating in scientific and technical working groups

Key Requirements:

Qualification:

BHon/MSc/PhD in astronomy, physics, mathematics, applied mathematics, computer science, or related field

Experience:

Five years experience working in a research and/or High Performance Computing(HPC) environment if Honours degree

Three years experience working in a research and/or HPC environment if Masters degree

Knowledge:

and understanding of radio interferometric theory and practice

and understanding of signal processing

and understanding of optimization theory

and understanding of applied mathematics

and understanding of Bayesian statistics and inference techniques

Linux operating system

programming in Python and/or other modern languagesAdditional Notes:

Experience working in postgraduate research and/or HPC environment

Experience with collaborative tools and workflows such as github

Track record of successful collaborative work

Technical and academic writing

Desirable: HPC and/or Linux system management and administration

Provide a proven track record of scientific software development in Python

Display scientific writing skills

Thrive in a diverse team and interface with local and international scientists

Desired Skills:

HPC environments and Linux system administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

