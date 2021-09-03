Developer at BET Software

SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT ENGINEER

We are looking for your complimentary skills. You will work with one of the leading Betting Software providers in Sub-Saharan Africa. Powering the most reliable, user-friendly betting software on a global scale, while supporting some of Africa’s leading bookmakers.

The skills

.NET based web technologies (ASP.NET, C#)

RESTful and service-oriented design & application architecture (Implemented RESTful API)

Visual Studio 2017 +, .NET Framework 4+, ASP. NET, .Net core

Worked on end-to-end .NET Core projects

Used Azure Tools, Nodejs, Mongo DB, JavaScript.

Angular, React (advantage)

Experience with Docker & Kubernetes

8+ YEARS OF WEB APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Full Stack

Backend-Frontend Development

Deployment

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

BET Software is an innovative Software Solution provider disrupting global markets with our vanguard software solutions. The company is made up of enthusiastic, accountable and innovative team members who are committed to service excellence. Our team of highly-skilled software engineers are responsible for the innovation of world class software solutions and systems while providing exceptional 24/7 support and customer service. If that sounds like a culture you’d thrive in, then we are excited to hear from you.

Our company is passionate about pushing technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions and other pioneering software solutions and systems.

Reserve your seaside spot by joining our All-Star Team!

