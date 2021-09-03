DevOps Engineer at Deloitte 4

- Matric / Grade 12 essential
- 3-year degree / diploma Bachelors Degree or diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, or similar qualification
- Min 5 years experience in designing, developing, deploying and / or administering infrastructure solutions
- Experience of current and emerging virtualization, infrastructure, and cloud and containers technologies and architectures, such as Windows, Linux, AWS, Azure, Openstack, Docker etc.
- Min 3 years experience of configuration management and automation tools such as Puppet, Chef, Ansible, Salt, Terraform, etc.
- Strong knowledge of automation frameworks and tools
- Min 3 years experience working with programming and scripting languages, such as Python, Ruby, Bash/Shell, etc.
- Experience with shell scripting
- Experience with supporting / maintaining JAVA applications preferred
- Experience with database technologies – RDBMS, e.g. MySQL, MSSQL, PostGreSQL, Oracle
- Strong SQL scripting skills preferred
- Min 3 years experience and knowledge of IP networks and related solutions
- Experience working closely with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, XP, and with teams leveraging DevOps and Continuous Delivery / Integration
- Strong knowledge of incident and problem management processes
- Experience with Cloud-native architectures, including public cloud PaaS / IaaS, micro-services architectures, APIs will be an advantage
- Strong problem solving skills and ability to adapt to new methods and processes
- Strong relationship building, persuasion, and collaboration skills that drives internal-and cross-team constructive feedback and support
- Strong communications skills and time-management skills, with the ability manage multiple tasks, and work well under pressure
- Experience in monitoring technologies and APM (Application Performance Management) tools
- Strong understanding of IT management best practice frameworks, such as ITIL and COBIT preferred
- Experience and knowledge of Financial and Payment solutions preferred
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Engineer