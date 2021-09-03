ECM Developer

To develop solutions in line with business requirements and to support and develop integrated solutions

Develop technical solutions within the Enterprise Content Management system (ECM)

Business Process Management / Workflow configurations

Document management

Stakeholder interaction and management

Desired Skills:

MCSD

C#

VB.NET

API

Onbase

AWS

SQL

ITSM

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

This is the best performing bank in South Africa, looking for the best skills available.

They are attracting high performing people who are putting the client first. They are People and delivery focused, and need staff with passion, innovtion who can work in fast pacedd environment.

They offer great Health/Life balance, financial rewaads and educational benefits, and would like to talk to you if you like these values.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Performance Bonus

Preferential loan rates

Study Assistance

Learn more/Apply for this position