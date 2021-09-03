- The company requires a Full Stack Software Developer who has the same level of passion for high quality software solutions.
- Be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product.
- As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries.
- Develop and maintaining web applications
- Create automated and scalable solutions
- Develop reusable code and libraries for future use
- Translate UI and UX wireframes to visual elements of the application
- Integrate frontend and backend aspects of the application
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
Desired Skills:
- C#
- API
- SQL
- Javascript
- CSS
- Full Stack Development
- .Net Core
- TDD
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
The employer is the best performing bank in South Africa and they require staff who are passionate, energetic nd willing to take ownership. In return they provide some of the best benefits in the business, including halth/life balance, great financial rewards and educational benefits.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Performance Bonus
- Preferential loan rates
- Study Assistance