Full Stack Developer

The company requires a Full Stack Software Developer who has the same level of passion for high quality software solutions.

Be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product.

As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries.

Develop and maintaining web applications

Create automated and scalable solutions

Develop reusable code and libraries for future use

Translate UI and UX wireframes to visual elements of the application

Integrate frontend and backend aspects of the application

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Desired Skills:

C#

API

SQL

Javascript

CSS

Full Stack Development

.Net Core

TDD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

The employer is the best performing bank in South Africa and they require staff who are passionate, energetic nd willing to take ownership. In return they provide some of the best benefits in the business, including halth/life balance, great financial rewards and educational benefits.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Performance Bonus

Preferential loan rates

Study Assistance

Learn more/Apply for this position