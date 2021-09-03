INFORMATION SECURITY SPECIALIST – GOVERNANCE at ARMSCOR SOC LTD

Research & Development Business Unit has a vacancy for an Information Security Specialist – Governance. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

The role of the Information Security Specialist – Governance is to effectively protect Armscor’s information and other digital assets against security threats and ensure confidentiality, integrity, availability, and non-repudiation of such assets.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:

An Information Security Specialist – Governance supports the Senior Manager (SM): Cybersecurity Governance Division (CGD) in order to:

Support in ensuring and maintaining a clean audit position of the cybersecurity governance division

Maintain a clean audit position of the Information Security Specialist role and performance

Review, audit, test system architecture for compliance with security frameworks, best practices, and/or regulatory requirements

Review current system security posture and provide recommendations for improvements, conduct regular system tests, and ensure continuous monitoring of network security

Participate in network and security audits

Lead and be responsible for information security awareness and related processes

Support the maintenance of governance documentation that includes cybersecurity policy, information security policy, Information Security Management System (ISMS), practices and procedures in accordance with international organisation for standardisation (ISO) 27001 and other relevant information security standards

Identify and evaluate security tools and techniques to capture, model, and analyse security architecture options

Proactively engage and consult with all the cybersecurity divisions to ensure that all Armscor’s applications, platforms, and technology are designed and implemented securely and conform to policies, procedures, practices, and standards of Armscor

Participate and contribute to deploy cybersecurity solutions in alignment with architectural principles, security protection, business requirements, and required functionality

Participate in various Armscor technology forums for the deployment of secure technologies

Participate in maintaining internal security controls, incident response process and conduct investigations as and when necessary and submit the report with recommendations

Contribute to the development and maintenance of the information systems risk assessment process

Stay abreast of the latest developments in Information Security Specialist – Governance and risk management, recommend improvement initiatives to the organisation

Perform risk assessments of ICT infrastructure and applications and make recommendations for improvements

Assist in development of plans to safeguard computer files against accidental or unauthorised modification, destruction, or disclosure and to meet emergency data processing needs

Configure and deploy automated security tools that constantly monitor Armscor network and systems for suspicious behaviour, threats, attacks, and intrusions

Work with Cybersecurity Analysts, Cybersecurity Specialists and Cybersecurity Engineers to close potential threats testing security strategies and defences

Assist in the development and maintenance of system security plans

Research and characterise security threats including defining appropriate countermeasures and conduct threat modelling exercises

QUALIFICATIONS:

National Diploma (ND): Information Technology (IT) or related fields. The Candidate should hold an undergraduate qualification, national qualification framework (NQF) level 6 as recognised by South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

TECHNICAL / LEGAL CERITIFICATION / PROFESSIONAL REGISTRATION

Relevant security or cybersecurity certification would be an advantage.

EXPERIENCE:

At least 3 years post qualification experience

Analytical skills

Cybersecurity, computer forensics and digital forensics skills

Extensive experience in the information and communication technology (ICT) environment

Experience implementing security applications including installation, configuration, automation of processes and monitoring

A proven record of dealing with complex projects and meeting conflicting demands

Demonstrated ability to contribute to strategic and visionary overall business leadership

KNOWLEDGE & FUNCTIONAL SKILLS:

Operations management

Business analysis

Business development

Business process excellence

Business management and administration

Disciplined agile delivery

Agile methodology

Service oriented architecture (SOA) and micro-services architecture principles

Policy writing

Project management

Change management

Business process analysis

Working knowledge and experience of the information security standards

Knowledge of information security principles and practices, including, security risk assessment standards, risk assessment methodologies, and vulnerability assessment

Knowledge of network security

ICT portfolio management

Infrastructure lifecycle management

Knowledge of routing and switching methodologies

Knowledge of server technologies

Knowledge of directory services

Desired Skills:

Lead and Supervise

Data Management

Computer Literacy

Detail Focused

Excellent Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position