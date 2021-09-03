INN8 launches local investment platform

INN8 has announced the official launch of their local investment platform.

By adopting the local investment platform in their business, advisers can increase their speed and efficiency, and achieve better scale in their businesses, providing better advice and service to more clients.

The platform allows advisers to invest their client’s money to start an investment, save for retirement, earn a retirement income, or plan their estate via the seven product solutions available on the platform: investment account, tax-free savings account, retirement annuity, preservation fund, living annuity, endowment, and sinking fund.

CEO Mickey Gambale comments: “Unlike legacy technology, we have worked alongside advisers to build a solution fit for purpose – after all, INN8 aims to be purpose-built; adviser-inspired. The team uses this insight to reimagine the way an adviser does business and in turn, we bring future-focused solutions to market.”